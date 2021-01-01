Freelance Creative Directors in Eşfahān, Iran for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Eşfahān, Iran on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Ali

Ali

Iran - Esfahan $20 (USD) per hour

About Ali

Programming Project Manager / UI and UX designer / Gamer / Real Madrid

Work History

  • project manager @ vistateam

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • IAUN

    MA

    2017

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • application
  • ui
  • ux
Mzr

Mzr

Iran,Esfahan

Work History

  • UI/UX designer @ Faranama

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • front-end development
  • illustration graphic design
  • mobile
  • ui ux design
  • web design
Moien Esmaeili

Moien Esmaeili

Isfahan, Iran

About Moien Esmaeili

Analogue at birth, digital by design!

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Tapsa Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

Skills

  • branding
  • front-end development
  • ui
  • ux
Mahdi Karimi

Mahdi Karimi

Esfahan, Iran $12 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Islamic Azad University Najafabad Branch

    master

    2018

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • graphic design
  • ui
  • ux
  • wireframing and prototyping
