Hire freelance creative directors in Durham, NC

  • Philip Lester

    Philip Lester

    Raleigh, NC

    Database Activity progress setup data breadcrumb tabs table timeline comments database tags navigation menu avatar form filter web app activity ux ui
    The Power of Network Effects growth agency website table of contents business network blog post blog design blog ux ui design illustration website
    Deals ai dark mode dark app dark ui dark date range filters filter vertical menu icons pipeline web app active crm sales deals
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Shaun Moynihan

    Shaun Moynihan

    Raleigh, NC

    Arcade Shirts purple collateral shirts logo design illustration typography vector branding identity layout
    Apparel usage guidelines brand ux logo typography vector illustration design identity branding layout ui
    Frost Identity abstract frozen snowflake frost branding design typography vector illustration identity logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ryan Cuthriell

    Ryan Cuthriell

    Durham, NC

    Rise Up. Show Up. Unite. 2020 riseupshowupunite political design political lettering typography poster design type
    project: [proceed] // The Pour House Music Hall shirt music graphic design shirt mockup small business shirt design lettering graphic shirt design type
    Z latepost 36daysoftype letter lettering typography type illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Billy French

    Billy French

    Durham, NC

    Memories texture hour glass time cards elephant
    Dig up the Dead logo door eye metal pyramid lock
    Sheet Detail border eye magic dungeons dragons dungeon dnd
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Marcie Mason

    Marcie Mason

    Chapel Hill, NC

    Babe Ruth graphic design letting babe ruth thesandlot baseball typography
    Love feels no burden quotes love graphic design typography
    There's a snake in my boot cowboy western snake in my boot sheriff woody movie quotes disney typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Good Favor Co.

    Good Favor Co.

    Raleigh, NC

    The Digital Custodian Logo logo fluid infinity branding logo design
    Askew House Stationary vegetarian restaurant vegan restaurant plant-based restaurant carrot logo carrot rainbow carrots
    Rainbow Carrot Alternate and Icon for Askew House icon rainbow carrots carrots branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Cody Chase

    Cody Chase

    Raleigh, NC

    Service Core Demo Landing Page b2b cro ppc agency webdesign landing page saas leadgen
    Hugo - Meeting Collaboration Made Easier saas leadgen startup unbounce webdesign design agency web design cro landing page
    Mission Marketing Brand Exploration m do good give back after effects motion animation agency marketing identity logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jarrett Arant

    Jarrett Arant

    Raleigh, NC

    MOAB Canyoneering climbing adventure canyon west illustration design outdoors badge logo vintage branding
    Mama Ghost lettering typography type illustration logo vintage branding
    American Legacy patch farm americana graphic design branding design texture outdoors apparel badge logo vintage
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Dreamten

    Dreamten

    Raleigh, NC

    Toolbar Variations query design system activity feed web app column editing editor data editing flags filters comments ui ux toolbar sidebar menu
    Database Activity progress setup data breadcrumb tabs table timeline comments database tags navigation menu avatar form filter web app activity ux ui
    The Power of Network Effects growth agency website table of contents business network blog post blog design blog ux ui design illustration website
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Amy Jones

    Amy Jones

    Raleigh, NC

    Layers of Dignity Logo, BW survivor awareness flower torch monoline identity logo
    Layers of Dignity Logo layers of dignity survivor sexual assault awareness flower torch identity logo
    None Like Him church design environmental type blues church sermon series
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Joe Geis

    Joe Geis

    Brooklyn + Nashville

    Oh Hey wework installation black and white welcome hey handdrawn handlettering cursive script type typography floor tile lettering
    Durham Mural (UHill Walls) tan gold pink red illustration durham north carolina exterior textures shapes squiggles doodles warm colors bright colors bright patterns pattern mural murals
    Iridescent Goodies gradients bright iridescent iridescence edm las vegas london nyc tinder music festival music illustration festival
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership

