Freelance Creative Directors in Durban, South Africa for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Durban, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Monde Marafane

Monde Marafane

Durban, South Africa $80 (USD) per hour

Message

About Monde Marafane

Brand and Digital Designer

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Hellosquare

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Durban University of Technology

    Diploma

    2013

Skills

  • branding identity
  • interface designer
  • product design
  • typography
  • uiuxdesign
Message
Nathan Roodt

Nathan Roodt

Durban South Africa $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Nathan Roodt

Durban based Illustrator and Designer.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Message
Thuso Mbedzi

Thuso Mbedzi

Durban, South Africa $55 (USD) per hour

Message

About Thuso Mbedzi

Designer. Coder. Lone wolf.

Work History

  • Indepandant UX Designer @ mbedzi.com

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • National University of Sciences & Technology

    BSc Computer Sciences Hons

    2004

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • front-end programming
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
Message
Brad Cuzen

Brad Cuzen

Pro

Durban, South Africa

Message

About Brad Cuzen

Graphic Designer & Illustrator

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • iconography
  • illustration
  • logo
  • poster design
Message