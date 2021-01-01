Freelance Creative Directors in Dublin, Ireland for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Dublin, Ireland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Kieron Keenan

Kieron Keenan

Dublin, Ireland.

About Kieron Keenan

Hey, I'm Kieron 👋🏻Love people who care about what they do. Senior Product Designer @clubhouse.

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Swrve

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design systems
  • front-end development
  • interaction design
  • ui design
  • ux design
  • visual design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Aoife O'Dwyer

Aoife O'Dwyer

Dublin, Ireland $100 (USD) per hour

About Aoife O'Dwyer

Designer / Illustrator / Curator. Creative Director at Each&Other, Glug Dublin host, founder of A Secret Photography Blog + Magazine ♥

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Each&Other

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Al Power™

Al Power™

Dublin, Ireland

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • belly dancing
  • bird catching
  • branding
  • hop scotch
  • illustration
  • moon walking
  • tea drinking
  • tree climbing
  • ui
  • ux
Al Barry

Al Barry

Dublin, Ireland

Work History

  • Senior UX Designer @ Guidewire

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ui illustration
  • ux
