Freelance Creative Directors in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for hire

Gustavo Paris

Gustavo Paris

Miami - Dubai $150 (USD) per hour

About Gustavo Paris

I'm a design leader with relentless passion to build teams & create phenomenal products in order to help companies achieve their mission through better design.

Work History

  • Director of Experience @ Fantasy

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • art institute

    Industrial Design

    2005

Skills

  • 3d animation
  • creative direction
  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • motion ui
  • storytelling
  • ui
  • ux
Vlad Gorbunov

Vlad Gorbunov

Dubai $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Design Lead @ Paris&Co

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • design
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Feras Sobh

Feras Sobh

Dubai, UAE $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Design Consultant @ Dubai Future Foundation

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • American University of Sharjah

    Bachelor's in Visual Communication

    2008

Skills

  • advertising
  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • typography
Roman Vorokhib

Roman Vorokhib

Dubai $65 (USD) per hour

About Roman Vorokhib

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

Work History

  • Product Owner @ Fetchr

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Kyiv National University of Design and Technologies

    Graphic Designer

    2012

Skills

  • conceptual design
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • material design
  • mobile experience design
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
