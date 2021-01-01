Freelance Creative Directors in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Gustavo ParisPro
Miami - Dubai • $150 (USD) per hour
About Gustavo Paris
I'm a design leader with relentless passion to build teams & create phenomenal products in order to help companies achieve their mission through better design.
Work History
-
Director of Experience @ Fantasy
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
art institute
Industrial Design
2005
Skills
- 3d animation
- creative direction
- design systems
- design thinking
- motion ui
- storytelling
- ui
- ux
Vlad GorbunovPro
Dubai • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Design Lead @ Paris&Co
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- design
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Feras SobhPro
Dubai, UAE • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Design Consultant @ Dubai Future Foundation
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
American University of Sharjah
Bachelor's in Visual Communication
2008
Skills
- advertising
- apparel design
- art direction
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- illustration
- typography
Roman VorokhibPro
Dubai • $65 (USD) per hour
About Roman Vorokhib
Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.
Work History
-
Product Owner @ Fetchr
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Kyiv National University of Design and Technologies
Graphic Designer
2012
Skills
- conceptual design
- interaction design
- ios design
- material design
- mobile experience design
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux