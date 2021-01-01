Freelance Creative Directors in Den Haag, Netherlands for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Den Haag, Netherlands on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
NozzmanPro
Rotterdam, the Netherlands
About Nozzman
Dutch freelance illustrator, cartoonist, designer and creative director. Real name: Bram van Rijen.
Work History
-
Lead designer @ Hoppinger
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- cartoon
- character design
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- typeface
- ux
- web design
Vince SchwidderPro
Amsterdam • $200 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UX Director @ Yummygum
2009 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Hogeschool van Amsterdam
Bachelor of Science
2009
Skills
- ui
- usability testing
- ux
PatswerkPro
The Hague, the Netherlands
About Patswerk
We are an illustration & animation studio from the Hague, the Netherlands. We like to work closely together with brands, as long as we can use pretty colors.
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- sandwich making
- screen printing
Alex van ZijlPro
Utrecht • $80 (USD) per hour
About Alex van Zijl
Perfectionits.
Designing at Adidas ///
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ IceMobile
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
Hogeschool Utrecht
HBO Digital Communications
2010
Skills
- animation
- digital design
- graphic design
- interaction design
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux