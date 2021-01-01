Freelance Creative Directors in Den Haag, Netherlands for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Den Haag, Netherlands on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Nozzman

Nozzman

Pro

Rotterdam, the Netherlands

Message

About Nozzman

Dutch freelance illustrator, cartoonist, designer and creative director. Real name: Bram van Rijen.

Work History

  • Lead designer @ Hoppinger

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • cartoon
  • character design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • typeface
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Vince Schwidder

Vince Schwidder

Pro

Amsterdam $200 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UX Director @ Yummygum

    2009 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Hogeschool van Amsterdam

    Bachelor of Science

    2009

Skills

  • ui
  • usability testing
  • ux
Message
Patswerk

Patswerk

Pro

The Hague, the Netherlands

Message

About Patswerk

We are an illustration & animation studio from the Hague, the Netherlands. We like to work closely together with brands, as long as we can use pretty colors.

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • sandwich making
  • screen printing
Message
Alex van Zijl

Alex van Zijl

Pro

Utrecht $80 (USD) per hour

Message

About Alex van Zijl

Perfectionits.
Designing at Adidas ///

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ IceMobile

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Hogeschool Utrecht

    HBO Digital Communications

    2010

Skills

  • animation
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
Message