Freelance Creative Directors in Delhi, India for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Delhi, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
sandeep virk

sandeep virk

new delhi $70 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Product Lead @ TravelTriangle.com

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • interaction design
  • management
  • protoyping
  • skecthapp
  • team building
  • ui desgin
  • user research
Message
vikas1307

vikas1307

Pro

New Delhi, India $10 (USD) per hour

Message

About vikas1307

Lead product designer

Work History

  • Lead Product designer @ Hike messenger

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • business strategy
  • data driven design
  • design systems
  • growth
  • growth hacking
  • product strategy
  • product thinking
  • team building
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user interface designer
  • user research
  • ux
Message
Sourav Maity ℠

Sourav Maity ℠

Pro

Delhi, India $42 (USD) per hour

Message

About Sourav Maity ℠

Lead Product Designer at BharatPe. Ex Sr. UX/UI Designer at CleverTap. I'm accepting freelance projects. Send me an email if you want to get in touch

Work History

  • Lead UX/UI Designer @ BharatPe

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Education

  • Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Mullana

    Master of Computer Application

    2011

Skills

  • design leadership
  • design strategy
  • human computer interaction
  • persona creation
  • product design
  • prototyping
  • usability
  • usability testing
  • user experience design
  • user interface design
  • user research
  • user-centered design
  • visual identity design
  • web design
  • wireframing
Message
Nitin Jain

Nitin Jain

Gurgaon,India $10 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Product Lead @ Audacelabs

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • LNMIIT

    Bachelor in Technology

    2019

Skills

  • game design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • product design
  • project management
  • software design
  • user experience (ux)
  • web design
Message