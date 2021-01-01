Freelance Creative Directors in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for Hire
ElsaPro
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania • $27 (USD) per hour
About Elsa
As a creative with experience in art direction, graphic design, user interface design and 3D design, I find myself eager to continue to further my skills and knowledge in this growing industry. I'm always open to connecting with like-minded individuals to discuss work opportunities or industry trends.
Work History
Visual Designer @ Joey Group
2021 - 2021
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
Humber College
User Experience Design
2021
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- css
- figma
- graphic design
- html5
- invision studio
- mobile
- sketch
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
- webflow
Kishan Patel
Dar es salaam , Tanzania
About Kishan Patel
Hi, I'm a graphic & motion designer.
I love minimalism with effective solutions.
Work History
UI designer @ Terralogic India
2016 - 2017
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe after effects
- branding
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
Shalua Mandara
Dar es salaam, Tanzania
About Shalua Mandara
Developer , Graphic Designer , Photographer
Work History
Creative Art Director @ Alkemist worldwide ltd
2018 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- photography
- spark ar
- web design
- wordpress
klvn conrad
Dar es salaam, Tanzania • $15 (USD) per hour
About klvn conrad
Passionate Ui/Ux Designer and Front-End Developer
Work History
Graphic Designer @ K-Net Cafe
2019 - 2019
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- branding
- dashboard
- graphic design
- landing page
- mobile app ui
- software design
- ui desgin
- web design