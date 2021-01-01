Freelance Creative Directors in Dallas, TX for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Dallas, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Kevin Craft

Dallas, Texas

About Kevin Craft

Independent logo and branding designer.
Founder of Italics, creative meet ups for the Dallas / Fort Worth area.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Stripes Agency

    2016 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Savannah College of Art and Design

    BFA in Graphic Design

    2011

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
  • ui
Ronnie Johnson

Dallas, TX $150 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Founder / Creative Principal @ GOODFOLKS

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Dev Gupta

Dallas, TX $175 (USD) per hour

About Dev Gupta

I run a design studio focused on brand and product: www.notdev.
I've worked with Gmail, Google Maps, Slack, Toyota, Docusign, Postmates, and Box

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Self

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • marketing
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Jeremy Richie

Dallas, TX $120 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Freelance Designer @ Jeremy Richie Design Co.

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • branding
  • cartoon
  • character design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • pattern
  • typeface
  • ui
  • web design
