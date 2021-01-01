Freelance Creative Directors in Dallas, TX for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Dallas, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Kevin CraftPro
Dallas, Texas
About Kevin Craft
Independent logo and branding designer.
Founder of Italics, creative meet ups for the Dallas / Fort Worth area.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Stripes Agency
2016 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Savannah College of Art and Design
BFA in Graphic Design
2011
Skills
- art direction
- brand
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- typography
- ui
Ronnie JohnsonPro
Dallas, TX • $150 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Founder / Creative Principal @ GOODFOLKS
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- ios design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Dev GuptaPro
Dallas, TX • $175 (USD) per hour
About Dev Gupta
I run a design studio focused on brand and product: www.notdev.
I've worked with Gmail, Google Maps, Slack, Toyota, Docusign, Postmates, and Box
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Self
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- marketing
- product design
- ui
- ux
Jeremy RichiePro
Dallas, TX • $120 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Freelance Designer @ Jeremy Richie Design Co.
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- apparel design
- art direction
- branding
- cartoon
- character design
- illustration
- logo
- pattern
- typeface
- ui
- web design