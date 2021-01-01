Freelance Creative Directors in Düsseldorf, Germany for Hire

Karime Moell 🍤

Karime Moell 🍤

Germany, Düsseldorf $100 (USD) per hour

About Karime Moell 🍤

Aloha 🤙
I am a product designer, hobby dj, try-hard bartender and happy to talk with you about Elon Musk.

Work History

  • IxD Director & Founder @ Ten Forty Two GmbH

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • FH Düsseldrof

    Bachelor of Arts

    2018

Skills

  • Mobile Design
  • branding and logo design
  • icondesign
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web desing
Kevin Dukkon

Kevin Dukkon

Düsseldorf, Germany

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • android
  • data visualization
  • design
  • fintech
  • insurance
  • ios
  • mobile
  • native apps
  • product design
  • prototype
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • user experiance
  • user interface
  • ux
  • web design
Julian Herbst

Julian Herbst

Düsseldorf, Germany

Work History

  • Freelance @ JH Vision

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of applied sciences Osnabrück

    Bachelor of Arts (Media & Interaction Design)

    2018

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • enterprise software
  • interaction design
  • interfacedesign
  • ios application design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • screen design
  • ui
  • userexperience
  • ux
  • web design
Diana Palavandishvili

Diana Palavandishvili

Duisburg

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

