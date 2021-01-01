Freelance Creative Directors in Curitiba, Brazil for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Curitiba, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Rodrigo Ramos

Rodrigo Ramos

Curitiba, Brazil

Message

About Rodrigo Ramos

Hi, I'm a UX/UI designer based in Curitiba - Brazil.
Sorry for my bad English, I'm working on it.

Work History

  • Digital Designer @ Freelancer

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • digital design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Pedro Savio

Pedro Savio

Curitiba - Brazil $25 (USD) per hour

Message

About Pedro Savio

Art direction, editorial, illustration, typography, ui/ux, crafts.

Work History

  • Designer @ POSTER

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • UTFPR

    Undergraduate

    2015

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • editorial design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • packaging
  • sketch
  • ui desgin
  • web design
Message
Paulo Gomes

Paulo Gomes

Curitiba, Brazil $20 (USD) per hour

Message

About Paulo Gomes

Brazilian Art Director, Illustrator and Motion Designer

Work History

  • Motion Designer @ Massimo Studio

    2019 - 2021

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand identity
  • character animation
  • character design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
Message
Jessica Pereira

Jessica Pereira

Curitiba, Brazil $15 (USD) per hour

Message

About Jessica Pereira

Coffee, Design and Rock 'n' Roll.

Work History

  • Head of Creation @ Nutribrands

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • creative thinking
  • design
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message