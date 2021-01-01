Freelance Creative Directors in Curitiba, Brazil for Hire
Rodrigo Ramos
Curitiba, Brazil
About Rodrigo Ramos
Hi, I'm a UX/UI designer based in Curitiba - Brazil.
Sorry for my bad English, I'm working on it.
Work History
-
Digital Designer @ Freelancer
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- digital design
- product design
- ui
- ux
Pedro Savio
Curitiba - Brazil • $25 (USD) per hour
About Pedro Savio
Art direction, editorial, illustration, typography, ui/ux, crafts.
Work History
-
Designer @ POSTER
2017 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
UTFPR
Undergraduate
2015
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- branding
- creative direction
- editorial design
- icon
- illustration
- interaction design
- logo
- packaging
- sketch
- ui desgin
- web design
Paulo Gomes
Curitiba, Brazil • $20 (USD) per hour
About Paulo Gomes
Brazilian Art Director, Illustrator and Motion Designer
Work History
-
Motion Designer @ Massimo Studio
2019 - 2021
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand identity
- character animation
- character design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
Jessica Pereira
Curitiba, Brazil • $15 (USD) per hour
About Jessica Pereira
Coffee, Design and Rock 'n' Roll.
Work History
-
Head of Creation @ Nutribrands
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- creative thinking
- design
- illustration
- packaging
- ui
- ux
- web design