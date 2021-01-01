Freelance Creative Directors in Copenhagen, Denmark for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Copenhagen, Denmark on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Marko CvijeticPro
Copenhagen, Denmark • $55 (USD) per hour
About Marko Cvijetic
Art Director at IKEA.
Website & Branding
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- layout
- typography
- visual design
- web design
Mehvish Iql.
Copenhagen • $70 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Novoresume
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Cphbusiness Academy
AP degree in Multimedia design and communication
2017
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- drawing
- graphic design
- ui ux
- vector graphics
Krisztian TaboriPro
Copenhagen • $100 (USD) per hour
About Krisztian Tabori
Creative professional from Budapest who currently resides in Copenhagen, Denmark. Extended knowledge in service design (UI/UX) and art directing.
Work History
-
Head of Global Brand Design @ Dixa
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- branding identity
- photography
- product design
- ui desing