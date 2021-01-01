Freelance Creative Directors in Columbus, OH for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Columbus, OH on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Rachel DangerfieldPro
Columbus, OH • $85 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Designer / Owner @ Imaginary Beast
2010 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Columbus College of Art & Design
Bachelor of Fine Arts
2010
Skills
- branding
- concepting
- design
- logo
- naming
- packaging
- typography
- web design
𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒Pro
Columbus, Ohio
About 𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒
Independent designer + owner of Oddball Design Co. Passionate about making things—especially new memories, good friends, and bad jokes.
Work History
-
Owner + Designer @ Oddball Design Co.
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
The Modern College of Design
Associate of Applied Business in Advertising Art
2013
Skills
- apparel design
- branding
- illustration
- lettering
- typography
- web design
Derek YoderPro
Columbus, OH • $35 (USD) per hour
About Derek Yoder
balled back in the day, destined for an office chair
Work History
-
Senior Art Director @ Rickabaugh Graphics
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Columbus College of Art & Design
BFA Graphic Design
2002
Skills
- branding
- distressed
- illustration
- logo
- retro
- sports logos
- texture
- typography
- vintage
Breanna GabrielaPro
Columbus, Oh • $150 (USD) per hour
About Breanna Gabriela
Designer at Bath & Body Works, Co-founder of Courier Design, Kickstarter Expert Designer, & Previous Lead designer at LaunchBoom.
Work History
-
Web Designer @ Bath & Body Works
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe creative suite
- animation
- branding
- illustration
- sketch
- web design