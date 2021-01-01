Freelance Creative Directors in Columbus, OH for Hire

Rachel Dangerfield

Columbus, OH $85 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Designer / Owner @ Imaginary Beast

    2010 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Columbus College of Art & Design

    Bachelor of Fine Arts

    2010

Skills

  • branding
  • concepting
  • design
  • logo
  • naming
  • packaging
  • typography
  • web design
𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒

Columbus, Ohio

About 𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒

Independent designer + owner of Oddball Design Co. Passionate about making things—especially new memories, good friends, and bad jokes.

Work History

  • Owner + Designer @ Oddball Design Co.

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • The Modern College of Design

    Associate of Applied Business in Advertising Art

    2013

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • typography
  • web design
Derek Yoder

Columbus, OH $35 (USD) per hour

About Derek Yoder

balled back in the day, destined for an office chair

Work History

  • Senior Art Director @ Rickabaugh Graphics

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Columbus College of Art & Design

    BFA Graphic Design

    2002

Skills

  • branding
  • distressed
  • illustration
  • logo
  • retro
  • sports logos
  • texture
  • typography
  • vintage
Breanna Gabriela

Columbus, Oh $150 (USD) per hour

About Breanna Gabriela

Designer at Bath & Body Works, Co-founder of Courier Design, Kickstarter Expert Designer, & Previous Lead designer at LaunchBoom.

Work History

  • Web Designer @ Bath & Body Works

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe creative suite
  • animation
  • branding
  • illustration
  • sketch
  • web design
