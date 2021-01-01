Freelance Creative Directors in Colorado Springs, CO for Hire
Josh LewisPro
Colorado Springs, CO
About Josh Lewis
Illustrator and Brand Designer specializing in the children's market. My experience is in developing creative for marketing, branding and publishing. The line through it all is storytelling.
Work History
Owner, Art Director, and Illustrator @ Josh Lewis Creative LLC
2016 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
Colorado Technical University
BA Visual Communications
2008
Skills
- branding
- childrens books
- childrens books illustration
- childrens design
- childrens illustration
- design
- editorial design
- education
- illustration
- typography
Matt Lupton
Colorado Springs • $75 (USD) per hour
About Matt Lupton
Senior Creative Director at USA Swimming. Sports design at its best and guitar comedy at its okayest.
Work History
Creative Director @ USA Swimming
1999 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
University of Denver
BFA, Graphic Design
1996
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- copy writing
- creative direction
- editorial design
- illustration
- logo
- social media graphics
ENOTS design
Colorado, USA
About ENOTS design
Sketcher, Educator, Illustrator, Screen Printer, Logo'r, Baseball'r,
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- apparel design
- educator
- illustration
- logo
- silkscreener
Carlos RamosPro
Colorado Springs, CO • $150 (USD) per hour
About Carlos Ramos
Creative Director, Product Design | Branding | Illustration | UI/UX
Work History
Creative Director, Product Design @ Magic Leap
2019 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
Devry University
Electronic Engineering
2001
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- brand identity
- creative direction
- product design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- visual identity design
- web design