Freelance Creative Directors in Colorado Springs, CO for Hire

Josh Lewis

Josh Lewis

Pro

Colorado Springs, CO

About Josh Lewis

Illustrator and Brand Designer specializing in the children's market. My experience is in developing creative for marketing, branding and publishing. The line through it all is storytelling.

Work History

  • Owner, Art Director, and Illustrator @ Josh Lewis Creative LLC

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Colorado Technical University

    BA Visual Communications

    2008

Skills

  • branding
  • childrens books
  • childrens books illustration
  • childrens design
  • childrens illustration
  • design
  • editorial design
  • education
  • illustration
  • typography
Matt Lupton

Matt Lupton

Colorado Springs $75 (USD) per hour

About Matt Lupton

Senior Creative Director at USA Swimming. Sports design at its best and guitar comedy at its okayest.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ USA Swimming

    1999 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Denver

    BFA, Graphic Design

    1996

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • copy writing
  • creative direction
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • social media graphics
ENOTS design

ENOTS design

Colorado, USA

About ENOTS design

Sketcher, Educator, Illustrator, Screen Printer, Logo'r, Baseball'r,

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • apparel design
  • educator
  • illustration
  • logo
  • silkscreener
Carlos Ramos

Carlos Ramos

Pro

Colorado Springs, CO $150 (USD) per hour

About Carlos Ramos

Creative Director, Product Design | Branding | Illustration | UI/UX

Work History

  • Creative Director, Product Design @ Magic Leap

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Devry University

    Electronic Engineering

    2001

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • brand identity
  • creative direction
  • product design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual identity design
  • web design
