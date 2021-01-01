Freelance Creative Directors in Colombo, Sri Lanka for Hire
Ganith
Colombo,Srilanka • $20 (USD) per hour
About Ganith
Our brand design & strategy services enable you to grow your business with clarity and ease, ensuring your business cuts through the noise and delivers a clear message with a consistent visual style that is goal focused.
Brand Design - We help companies to grow bigger by crafting the best logo possible.
Website Design - Maximize your online presence with our carefully crafted websites.
Advertising - Reach new customers and tell your brand's story.
Work History
-
ceo and founder @ Graphicslk
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
university of colombo
Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery
2013
Skills
- illustration
- logo and branding
Buwaneka Ranatunge
Sri Lanka, Colombo • $30 (USD) per hour
About Buwaneka Ranatunge
Creative UX/UI Designer for Mobile and Web Applications.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Ceffectz
2008 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
9+ years
Education
-
Teesside University
Bachelor of Science BSc (Hons) Computing
2014
Skills
- branding
- dashboard
- development
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction designing
- interface designing
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Hiran Karu ♂
Colombo • $18 (USD) per hour
About Hiran Karu ♂
Lead UX Engineer
Work History
-
Lead UX Enginner @ Volume
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Education
-
London Metropolitan University
B.Sc. Honours, Computing and Information Systems
2010
Skills
- information architecture
- interaction design
- programming
- responsive design
- seo
- team lead
- usability testing
- user research
- ux
- visual design
Nuwantha Herath
Colombo, Sri Lanka • $20 (USD) per hour
About Nuwantha Herath
Experienced Freelance Designer with a demonstrated history of working in the industry. Skilled in Branding & Identity Design, Packaging Design & Illustration, Also specialized in UI Designing!
Work History
-
CO-Founder @ Retro Labs
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Srijayawardenepura
Bsc.Applied Science
2019
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe lightroom
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- branding
- branding and logo design
- figma
- identity and branding
- identity creation
- logo and branding
- product design
- sketch
- wireframing and prototyping