Freelance Creative Directors in Colombo, Sri Lanka for Hire

Ganith

Ganith

Colombo,Srilanka $20 (USD) per hour

About Ganith

Our brand design & strategy services enable you to grow your business with clarity and ease, ensuring your business cuts through the noise and delivers a clear message with a consistent visual style that is goal focused.
Brand Design - We help companies to grow bigger by crafting the best logo possible.
Website Design - Maximize your online presence with our carefully crafted websites.
Advertising - Reach new customers and tell your brand's story.

Work History

  • ceo and founder @ Graphicslk

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • university of colombo

    Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

    2013

Skills

  • illustration
  • logo and branding
Buwaneka Ranatunge

Buwaneka Ranatunge

Sri Lanka, Colombo $30 (USD) per hour

About Buwaneka Ranatunge

Creative UX/UI Designer for Mobile and Web Applications.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Ceffectz

    2008 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Education

  • Teesside University

    Bachelor of Science BSc (Hons) Computing

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • dashboard
  • development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction designing
  • interface designing
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Hiran Karu ♂

Hiran Karu ♂

Colombo $18 (USD) per hour

About Hiran Karu ♂

Lead UX Engineer

Work History

  • Lead UX Enginner @ Volume

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Education

  • London Metropolitan University

    B.Sc. Honours, Computing and Information Systems

    2010

Skills

  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • programming
  • responsive design
  • seo
  • team lead
  • usability testing
  • user research
  • ux
  • visual design
Nuwantha Herath

Nuwantha Herath

Colombo, Sri Lanka $20 (USD) per hour

About Nuwantha Herath

Experienced Freelance Designer with a demonstrated history of working in the industry. Skilled in Branding & Identity Design, Packaging Design & Illustration, Also specialized in UI Designing!

Work History

  • CO-Founder @ Retro Labs

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Srijayawardenepura

    Bsc.Applied Science

    2019

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe lightroom
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • figma
  • identity and branding
  • identity creation
  • logo and branding
  • product design
  • sketch
  • wireframing and prototyping
