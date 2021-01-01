Freelance Creative Directors in Coimbatore, India for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Coimbatore, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Collin

Collin

Coimbatore, Tamilnadu, India $10 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer | Lead UX / UI @ Amphisoft Technologies

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Adithya Institute if Technology

    Bachelor of Engineering

    2015

Skills

  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • logo and branding
  • minimalism
  • minimalist logo
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • visual identity design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan

Coimbatore $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • CEO & Creative Director @ Calenyear

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • poster design
  • product design
  • strategy
  • wedding invitations
navaneetha kannan

navaneetha kannan

Coimbatore

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 3d artist
  • illustator
  • logo and branding
  • logo animation
  • logo desing
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
  • web desing
Sundar

Sundar

Coimbatore, India

About Sundar

I am a Lead Product Designer with proficient knowledge of UX/UI

Work History

  • UX/UI Lead @ Zudo Innovations Pvt Ltd

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • invision
  • product design
  • prototype
  • user experience (ux)
  • user research
  • wireframe
