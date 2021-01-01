Freelance Creative Directors in Coimbatore, India for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Coimbatore, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Collin
Coimbatore, Tamilnadu, India • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer | Lead UX / UI @ Amphisoft Technologies
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Adithya Institute if Technology
Bachelor of Engineering
2015
Skills
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- logo and branding
- minimalism
- minimalist logo
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- visual identity design
- wireframing and prototyping
Aditya Narayan
Coimbatore • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
CEO & Creative Director @ Calenyear
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- poster design
- product design
- strategy
- wedding invitations
navaneetha kannan
Coimbatore
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- 3d artist
- illustator
- logo and branding
- logo animation
- logo desing
- motion graphics
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design
- web desing
Sundar
Coimbatore, India
About Sundar
I am a Lead Product Designer with proficient knowledge of UX/UI
Work History
-
UX/UI Lead @ Zudo Innovations Pvt Ltd
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Skills
- interaction design
- invision
- product design
- prototype
- user experience (ux)
- user research
- wireframe