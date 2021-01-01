Freelance Creative Directors in Cochin, India for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Cochin, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Surjith S M ✪
Kerala, India • $60 (USD) per hour
About Surjith S M ✪
Freelance Web & UX Designer from Incredible India. I design and develop creative websites, landing pages and applications for startups and enterprises.
Work History
-
Founder & Lead Designer @ Web3Creative
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Sree Sankaracharya
Master in Multimedia & Animation
2009
Skills
- html5 css3
- interation design
- prototype
- responsive design
- sketching
- usability testing
- ux
- ux ui
- visual design
- wireframe
Shaji
kochi,India
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- character design
- digital painting
- drawing
- illustration
Sumesh A KPro
Cochin
Work History
-
Designer @ BrandMills
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- icon
- logo
Jitto Joseph
Kochin • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- caricature
- degital painting
- illustration
- pencle drawing
- typography
- water colouring