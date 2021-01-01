Freelance Creative Directors in Cluj-Napoca, Romania for Hire
Voicu ApostolPro
Cluj-Napoca, Romania • $60 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- 3d
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- app
- branding
- design
- icon
- mobile
- motion graphics
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web
- web design
Lucian TudorachePro
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
About Lucian Tudorache
UI & UX Designer, Illustrator
Work History
-
Web Designer & Marketing Manager @ Local Office Supplies Shop
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- graphic design
- marketing
- mobile
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Tamás MorozPro
Cluj Napoca
About Tamás Moroz
Branding - Design - Illustration
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- character design
- digital painting
- game design
- illustration
- logo
- web design
Darius Dan
Cluj-Napoca, Romania • $35 (USD) per hour
About Darius Dan
Designer of 60k+ icons. Self-Starter. Col. 3:23
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- character design
- icon
- illustration
- ui
- ux