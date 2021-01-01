Hire freelance creative directors in City Of London

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 2,144 freelance creative directors in City Of London available for hire

  • Dmitry Novikov

    Dmitry Novikov

    London

    Switcher figma blender design macos osx interface mac future ui graphic design 3d
    Luminar Ai icon Exploration vector macos illustration design osx interface mac figma icon logo branding ui
    TVA Monitor. From Loki Series. yellow illustration icon vector graph brutalism monitor disney marvel tva loki figma
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Fabio Basile

    Fabio Basile

    London, UK

    Ember Sword ⚔️ hire kickstarter mmo fortnight videogame mmorpg ember sword web design website clean ux design typography branding illustration ui
    Foot Locker Exploration branding website concept fortnight webgl 3d after effects nike air max nike shoe blender b3d design
    Sweat & Sound typography branding agency branding fortnight hire clean vector web ui design ux
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Peter Karim

    Peter Karim

    London

    Chonk! 🐱 branding charactedesign 2d character minimal simple vector illustraion illustrator flat design kitten kitty
    🍝!! flat design flat design simplicity meatballs purple spaghetti pasta food hands hand illustrator vector illustration vector art branding design adobe illustration
    Outfit! 👖👟👚 hairstyle fashion illustration fashion branding adobe illustrator casual women minimal characters young adult female character character design characterdesign 2d character character outfitters outfit shoes
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Stan Kirilov ❖

    Stan Kirilov ❖

    London, England

    Virtual events explorer modern ux ui mobile app ios minimalistic slide profile friends map ar virtual cards app product clean splash world art events
    Sport challenges mobile app vibrant dark ui energy race map interface uxdesign sport app product minimal modern ios virtual events tracking story woman mobile app run fitness sport
    Fintech payments provider website design business app dashboad desktop product clean customer personas marketing startup website provider service platform system financial money finances payment fintech
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Peter Tarka

    Peter Tarka

    London, UK

    All Nippon Airways - Sacred City social socialmedia advertising nature colors style petertarka octane cat japan isometric design cinema4d render illustration c4d 3d
    GME- Gaming Room style tarka photoshop adobe motion animation isometric play game gamers nerd gaming set cinema4d render design illustration c4d 3d
    GME- Kitchen animation kitchen art character house home abstract 3dart tarka style colors photoshop adobe isometric cinema4d render design illustration c4d 3d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Jack Bingham

    Jack Bingham

    England, UK

    Time Scrubbing + Groups iphone apple ux share clock app product design ios ui
    Time Zone Pro on Product Hunt apple card ux share clock app product design ios ui product hunt
    Time Zone Pro is Live! world flags contacts clock time zone mac iphone apple app store uiux ui macos ios app
    • Product Design
  • Siddharth Arun

    Siddharth Arun

    London, UK

    Where the magic happens community interviews workspaces setups minimal clean
    Setups workspaces setups clean minimal web
    Client Card invoy invoice app simple clean ui web
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Alex Marin

    Alex Marin

    London

    Deck — Bark clean typography design informercial documents pdf ppt presentation deck
    SPRT App - Onboarding sport onboarding signup register dailyui sketch button logo android ios app typography mobile web design ux ui
    SPRT App minimal dark create signup signin filter map events profile uikit dailyui sport responsive mobile android ios app ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Cal Notman

    Cal Notman

    London

    Invoice Payment design System & Dashboard minimal clean simple shadow depth branding illustration designtypography web financial finance data library cards components system platform design system
    Payment Platform Design System & Dashboard shadow simple illustration finance financial data account payment mobile library typography depth cards website components dashboard design system system
    Penrose brand wordmark logotype typogaphy 3d landing page branding simple colorful gradient logo brand identity brand design pattern brand
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ugur Akdemir

    Ugur Akdemir

    London

    Solvia Website wordpress elementor websites website concept technology professional consultancy landing page website design website
    Wishlist App Concept UI concept design product listing products wishlist mobile ux design ui iphone
    Dynamico logo single letter logo monogram d logo monogram logo amblem icon blue branding logo
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Oli Lisher

    Oli Lisher

    Sussex, UK

    3d experiment city blender3d
    3d Donut donut blender 3d
    Leaptree illustrations web design logo branding illustration leaptree
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.