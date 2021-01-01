Freelance Creative Directors in Chicago, IL for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Chicago, IL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Billy Baumann
Chicago • $1 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Delicious Design League
2006 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Lisa McCormickPro
Chicago, IL
About Lisa McCormick
Freelance Illustrator & Graphic Designer / @MadeByLisaMarie
Work History
-
Founder and Lead Graphic Designer @ Made By Lisa Marie
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- apparel design
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- print design
Rafal TomalPro
Chicago, USA • $200 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Partner/Creative Director @ Authentik
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- design
- front end dev
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wordpress
Adam TrybułaPro
Chicago • $100 (USD) per hour
About Adam Trybuła
Lead Designer @RevenueWell . Previously @Kellogg's . Freelancer All Over . Storyteller . Team Builder
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ RevenueWell
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
North Central College
Interactive Media Studies: Graphic Design, Marketing
2013
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- design
- design leadership
- design strategy
- identity systems
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- product design
- systems design
- typography
- ui
- ux