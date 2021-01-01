Freelance Creative Directors in Chicago, IL for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Chicago, IL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Billy Baumann

Billy Baumann

Chicago $1 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Delicious Design League

    2006 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Message
Lisa McCormick

Lisa McCormick

Pro

Chicago, IL

Message

About Lisa McCormick

Freelance Illustrator & Graphic Designer / @MadeByLisaMarie

Work History

  • Founder and Lead Graphic Designer @ Made By Lisa Marie

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
Message
Rafal Tomal

Rafal Tomal

Pro

Chicago, USA $200 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Partner/Creative Director @ Authentik

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • front end dev
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
Message
Adam Trybuła

Adam Trybuła

Pro

Chicago $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Adam Trybuła

Lead Designer @RevenueWell . Previously @Kellogg's . Freelancer All Over . Storyteller . Team Builder

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ RevenueWell

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • North Central College

    Interactive Media Studies: Graphic Design, Marketing

    2013

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • design
  • design leadership
  • design strategy
  • identity systems
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • product design
  • systems design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Message