Freelance Creative Directors in Chişinău, Moldova for Hire

Ada VishnevaPro
Chisinau . Moldova • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Brazilero Animation Video Production
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- content creation
- design thinking
- illustration
- storytelling
- visual art
Dragos Axenti
Chisinau, Moldova • $40 (USD) per hour
About Dragos Axenti
Head of Design at Collabos Inc. Clients include @Instapage, Oxford Valuation Partners and Koning Corporation.
Work History
-
Head of Design @ Collabos
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
High school
High school diploma
2013
Skills
- art direction
- atomic design
- dashboard
- design systems
- fintech
- interaction design
- interface designer
- ios application design
- mobile
- product design
- strategy
- ui animation
- ui design
- ui ux
- web apps
- web design
danjazzia
Chisinau, Moldova
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
- painting
Victor MureaPro
Moldova, Republic Of
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- app icon
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- identity and branding
- logo
- logo desing
- logotype
- monogram