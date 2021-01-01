Freelance Creative Directors in Chişinău, Moldova for Hire

Ada Vishneva

Ada Vishneva

Chisinau . Moldova $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Brazilero Animation Video Production

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • content creation
  • design thinking
  • illustration
  • storytelling
  • visual art
Dragos Axenti

Dragos Axenti

Chisinau, Moldova $40 (USD) per hour

About Dragos Axenti

Head of Design at Collabos Inc. Clients include @Instapage, Oxford Valuation Partners and Koning Corporation.

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Collabos

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • High school

    High school diploma

    2013

Skills

  • art direction
  • atomic design
  • dashboard
  • design systems
  • fintech
  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • ios application design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • strategy
  • ui animation
  • ui design
  • ui ux
  • web apps
  • web design
danjazzia

danjazzia

Chisinau, Moldova

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
  • painting
Victor Murea

Victor Murea

Moldova, Republic Of

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app icon
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • identity and branding
  • logo
  • logo desing
  • logotype
  • monogram
