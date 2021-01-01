Freelance Creative Directors in Charlotte, NC for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Charlotte, NC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Stephen PhilpottPro
Charlotte, NC • $65 (USD) per hour
About Stephen Philpott
Designer at The Philpott Creative Co.
Work History
-
Designer @ NSI Industries
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
SCAD
Bachelor of Arts / Advertising
2011
Skills
- advertising design
- branding
- copywriting
- layout
- lettering
- print design
- typography
Eric ParksPro
Charlotte, NC • $75 (USD) per hour
About Eric Parks
Designer and photographer creating authentically good content for authentically good people and brands.
Work History
-
Designer @ Freelance
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Mansfield University
Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- apparel design
- branding
- design
- digital design
- email campaigns
- graphic design
- lettering
- logo
- marketing collateral
- photography
- print design
- print production
- typography
- web design
Andrew PonsPro
Charlotte, NC • $50 (USD) per hour
About Andrew Pons
Associate Brand Designer at Fastly.
Work History
-
Associate Brand Designer @ Fastly
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Full Sail University
B.S., Digital Arts & Design
2014
Skills
- branding
- icongraphy
- illustration
- motion graphics
- photography
- print design
- product design
- typography
- web design
Austin LightPro
Charlotte • $90 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Content Director @ LendingTree
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- design
- illustration
- writing