Freelance Creative Directors in Charlotte, NC for Hire

Stephen Philpott

Charlotte, NC $65 (USD) per hour

About Stephen Philpott

Designer at The Philpott Creative Co.

Work History

  • Designer @ NSI Industries

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • SCAD

    Bachelor of Arts / Advertising

    2011

Skills

  • advertising design
  • branding
  • copywriting
  • layout
  • lettering
  • print design
  • typography
Eric Parks

Charlotte, NC $75 (USD) per hour

About Eric Parks

Designer and photographer creating authentically good content for authentically good people and brands.

Work History

  • Designer @ Freelance

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Mansfield University

    Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding
  • design
  • digital design
  • email campaigns
  • graphic design
  • lettering
  • logo
  • marketing collateral
  • photography
  • print design
  • print production
  • typography
  • web design
Andrew Pons

Charlotte, NC $50 (USD) per hour

About Andrew Pons

Associate Brand Designer at Fastly.

Work History

  • Associate Brand Designer @ Fastly

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Full Sail University

    B.S., Digital Arts & Design

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • icongraphy
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • photography
  • print design
  • product design
  • typography
  • web design
Austin Light

Charlotte $90 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Content Director @ LendingTree

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
  • writing
