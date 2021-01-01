Freelance Creative Directors in Casablanca, Morocco for Hire

Mehdi EL Mahboubi

Casablanca, Morocco $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Studio eiyn

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity development
  • branding
  • branding identity
Hassan El Faijah

Casablanca, Morocco $15 (USD) per hour

About Hassan El Faijah

Product Designer & Owner for high scaling products. (+300 000 users)

Work History

  • Product Designer & Owner @ Invyad

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • product management
  • product strategy
  • uidesign
  • ux analysis
  • ux strategy
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • web ui
bouchra

Pro

Casablanca , Morocco

About bouchra

Together, bringing your ideas to life

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile apps
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Jaber El-Ferkh

Pro

Casablanca, Morocco

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • Figma
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile developer
  • mobile interface
  • sketch
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • web design
  • website developer
