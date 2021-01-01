Freelance Creative Directors in Cardiff, United Kingdom for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Cardiff, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

James Ewin

James Ewin

Bristol

About James Ewin

Graphic designer & Co-Director of ORCA and Briefbox

Work History

  • Founder & Director @ Briefbox

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Bristol City College

    BTEX National Diploma, Grpahic Design

    2007

Skills

  • branding
  • design process
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • leadership
  • packaging
  • print design
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
MW Motion

MW Motion

Bristol $80 (USD) per hour

About MW Motion

2d Illustrator & Animator.

Work History

  • Director @ MW Motion

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Education

  • Plymouth College of Art

    BA Hons Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • 2d
  • animation
  • explainer videos
  • gifs
  • illustration
  • videography
Nathan Riley

Nathan Riley

Bristol, UK $100 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Design Director @ Green Chameleon

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • visual design
  • web design
Yedah Design 🍉

Yedah Design 🍉

Bristol, UK

About Yedah Design 🍉

Co-fonder @BuskingFrance
Product Designer at Cookpad, in Bristol, United Kingdom. I am passionate about my job and about exploring different areas. I love new challenges, learning, experimenting and collaborating.

Work History

  • Product Designer & Cofounder @ Busking France

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Ecole de Conde Bordeaux

    Master degree in Global design & project manager

    2017

Skills

  • interaction design
  • interactiondesign
  • interface designer
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • startups
  • uidesign
  • visual identity design
  • visualdesign
