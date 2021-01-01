Freelance Creative Directors in Cape Town, South Africa for Hire
Alex MaraisPro
Cape Town • $35 (USD) per hour
About Alex Marais
UI/UX Designer. Techno Producer.
Work History
-
Design Director @ Revix
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University Of Cape Town
Bachelor of Commerce
2014
Skills
- animation
- branding
- crypto
- figma
- mobile
- product design
- protoyping
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
Kaeli Justus
Cape Town • $48 (USD) per hour
About Kaeli Justus
Brand Designer
Work History
-
Brand & Graphic Designer @ Over Inc.
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
AAA School of Advertising
BA Brand and Visual Communication
2012
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- corporate brand identity
- curation
- design thinking
- editorial design
- food photography
- food styling
- graphic and web design
- graphic design
- mobile
- packaging
- social media
- social media branding
- vector graphics
- web design
MUTIPro
Cape Town, South Africa
About MUTI
Design studio specialising in illustration, icons, digital painting, typography & animation
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- design
- digital painting
- icon
- illustration
- infographic design
- lettering
- typography
Makers CompanyPro
Cape Town, South Africa • $50 (USD) per hour
About Makers Company
Iconography | Design | Illustration
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation
- design
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- typography