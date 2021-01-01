Freelance Creative Directors in Cape Town, South Africa for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Cape Town, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Alex Marais

Alex Marais

Cape Town $35 (USD) per hour

About Alex Marais

UI/UX Designer. Techno Producer.

Work History

  • Design Director @ Revix

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University Of Cape Town

    Bachelor of Commerce

    2014

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • crypto
  • figma
  • mobile
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Kaeli Justus

Kaeli Justus

Cape Town $48 (USD) per hour

About Kaeli Justus

Brand Designer

Work History

  • Brand & Graphic Designer @ Over Inc.

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • AAA School of Advertising

    BA Brand and Visual Communication

    2012

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • corporate brand identity
  • curation
  • design thinking
  • editorial design
  • food photography
  • food styling
  • graphic and web design
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • packaging
  • social media
  • social media branding
  • vector graphics
  • web design
MUTI

MUTI

Cape Town, South Africa

About MUTI

Design studio specialising in illustration, icons, digital painting, typography & animation

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • design
  • digital painting
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • lettering
  • typography
Makers Company

Makers Company

Cape Town, South Africa $50 (USD) per hour

About Makers Company

Iconography | Design | Illustration

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • typography
