Freelance Creative Directors in Campinas, Brazil for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Campinas, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Francisco JuniorPro
Campinas, São Paulo • $50 (USD) per hour
About Francisco Junior
I'm a Visual Designer focused on Digital and also enthusiastic and passionate about User Experience Design. Or vice versa
Work History
-
Design Lead @ iFood
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
1–2 years
Skills
- designer
- digital
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
Gui Zamarioli
São Paulo, Brazil
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ Nextel
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
University Centre of Fine Arts of Sao Paulo
BA Hons
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- vector graphics
Gabriel Coelho
Campinas, Brazil
About Gabriel Coelho
Hey there! I'm Gabriel, a professional designer & web developer.
Work History
-
Art Director @ COEST
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- angular
- back-end development
- branding
- development
- front-end development
- graphic design
- java
- javascript
- print design
- protoyping
- spring
- web apps
- web design
Aretha Alves
Itupeva, Brazil • $12 (USD) per hour
About Aretha Alves
UX/UI Designer with 2+ years of experience in UI/UX and about a year of experience in Graphic Design. In my spare time I like to create some illustration and play some games.
Work History
-
Designer @ Agência IO
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
-
Universidade Anhembi Morumbi
Digital Design
2018
Skills
- design thinking
- digital art
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- protoyping
- usability testing
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- vector illustrator
- web design