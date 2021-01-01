Freelance Creative Directors in Campinas, Brazil for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Campinas, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Francisco Junior

Francisco Junior

Pro

Campinas, São Paulo $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Francisco Junior

I'm a Visual Designer focused on Digital and also enthusiastic and passionate about User Experience Design. Or vice versa

Work History

  • Design Lead @ iFood

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Skills

  • designer
  • digital
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Message
Gui Zamarioli

Gui Zamarioli

São Paulo, Brazil

Message

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Nextel

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University Centre of Fine Arts of Sao Paulo

    BA Hons

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • vector graphics
Message
Gabriel Coelho

Gabriel Coelho

Campinas, Brazil

Message

About Gabriel Coelho

Hey there! I'm Gabriel, a professional designer & web developer.

Work History

  • Art Director @ COEST

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • angular
  • back-end development
  • branding
  • development
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • java
  • javascript
  • print design
  • protoyping
  • spring
  • web apps
  • web design
Message
Aretha Alves

Aretha Alves

Itupeva, Brazil $12 (USD) per hour

Message

About Aretha Alves

UX/UI Designer with 2+ years of experience in UI/UX and about a year of experience in Graphic Design. In my spare time I like to create some illustration and play some games.

Work History

  • Designer @ Agência IO

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universidade Anhembi Morumbi

    Digital Design

    2018

Skills

  • design thinking
  • digital art
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • usability testing
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • vector illustrator
  • web design
Message