Freelance Creative Directors in Calcutta, India for hire

Creativz

Creativz

Kolkata, India $15 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • uiuxdesign
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web apps
  • web design
  • webdesigning
  • website redesign
  • wireframing and prototyping
Santanu Singha

Santanu Singha

kolkata, india $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI/UX Team Leader @ Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Calcutta University

    Graduate

    2008

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • micro interactions
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • motion graphics
  • sketch
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Subhodeep Pal

Subhodeep Pal

Pro

Hooghly $35 (USD) per hour

About Subhodeep Pal

A Self-Taught UI & UX Designer addicted to Pixel Perfection and Top-Notch Quality with 10 years of experience.

Work History

  • CTO @ Talentsy Inc

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Ananda Mohan College

    B.Sc Bio Science

    2011

Skills

  • illustration
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • uidesign
  • ux architecture
  • uxdesign
  • visual design
  • web design
Pinki Ghosh Dastidar

Pinki Ghosh Dastidar

India, kolkata $25 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • freelance
  • interaction design
  • ios app
  • iphone app design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile ux
  • product design
  • sketch 3
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
