Freelance Creative Directors in Calcutta, India for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Calcutta, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Creativz
Kolkata, India • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- app ui
- appdesign
- branding
- graphic design
- icondesign
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- uiuxdesign
- ux
- visual design
- web apps
- web design
- webdesigning
- website redesign
- wireframing and prototyping
Santanu Singha
kolkata, india • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX Team Leader @ Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
Calcutta University
Graduate
2008
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- branding
- figma
- interaction design
- micro interactions
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- motion graphics
- sketch
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Subhodeep PalPro
Hooghly • $35 (USD) per hour
About Subhodeep Pal
A Self-Taught UI & UX Designer addicted to Pixel Perfection and Top-Notch Quality with 10 years of experience.
Work History
-
CTO @ Talentsy Inc
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Ananda Mohan College
B.Sc Bio Science
2011
Skills
- illustration
- mobile app ui
- mobile interface
- product design
- uidesign
- ux architecture
- uxdesign
- visual design
- web design
Pinki Ghosh Dastidar
India, kolkata • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- freelance
- interaction design
- ios app
- iphone app design
- landing page
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- mobile ux
- product design
- sketch 3
- ui
- ux
- web design