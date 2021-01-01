Freelance Creative Directors in Budapest, Hungary for Hire

Find the world's best creative directors in Budapest, Hungary on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Peltan-Brosz

Budapest $35 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Art Director @ Peltan-Brosz

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Hungarian University of Fine Arts

    Graphic Design

    2017

Skills

  • apparel design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • logo
  • photography
  • print design
  • product photography
  • symbols
  • typography
  • web design
bozor.io

Pro

Budapest $60 (USD) per hour

Message

About bozor.io

I've been designing digital products for 14 years. I love to create products from ground up. Consistently, clearly. Make them lovable and functional.

Work History

  • Product designer @ Blackthorn

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Gábor Dénes College

    Bachelor Degree

    2005

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • consistency
  • css
  • enterprise software
  • enterprise ux
  • html
  • invision app
  • principle app
  • service design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface design
  • ux lover
hunap_studio

Budapest $40 (USD) per hour

Message

About hunap_studio

We are two brother Hunor and Apor from Budapest, Hungary. We have 8+ years of working experience in design territory and have more than 500 satisfied customers worldwide. Most of our projects are featured in various design books, like Novum - World of the graphic design magazine, Oktogon magazine, Logonest and many others. Since we are working on this field we received a lot of design awards, like A design award, Architzer design award, Iconic design awards, Behance appreciation award, Hungarian design awards, Golden drawing pin design award. We have been successful in many competitions! We were among the top 6 in the Electrolux DesignLab, we won the first price in the Hansgrohe - Caracalla design contest and the Laufen - Caracalla design contest.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Eclectic Toad LLC

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interior
  • interior design
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • product design
  • rendering
  • sketching
  • typography
  • web design
Viktor Keri

Pro

Budapest I Hungary $33 (USD) per hour

About Viktor Keri

product designer, illustrator & creative mind @Index.hu

Work History

  • senior designer @ Index.hu

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • illustration
  • product design
  • prototypeing
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
