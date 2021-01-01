Freelance Creative Directors in Budapest, Hungary for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Budapest, Hungary on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Peltan-Brosz
Budapest • $35 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art Director @ Peltan-Brosz
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Hungarian University of Fine Arts
Graphic Design
2017
Skills
- apparel design
- brand identity
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- icon
- logo
- photography
- print design
- product photography
- symbols
- typography
- web design
bozor.ioPro
Budapest • $60 (USD) per hour
About bozor.io
I've been designing digital products for 14 years. I love to create products from ground up. Consistently, clearly. Make them lovable and functional.
Work History
-
Product designer @ Blackthorn
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Gábor Dénes College
Bachelor Degree
2005
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- consistency
- css
- enterprise software
- enterprise ux
- html
- invision app
- principle app
- service design
- sketch
- ui
- uidesign
- user experience (ux)
- user interface design
- ux lover
hunap_studio
Budapest • $40 (USD) per hour
About hunap_studio
We are two brother Hunor and Apor from Budapest, Hungary. We have 8+ years of working experience in design territory and have more than 500 satisfied customers worldwide. Most of our projects are featured in various design books, like Novum - World of the graphic design magazine, Oktogon magazine, Logonest and many others. Since we are working on this field we received a lot of design awards, like A design award, Architzer design award, Iconic design awards, Behance appreciation award, Hungarian design awards, Golden drawing pin design award. We have been successful in many competitions! We were among the top 6 in the Electrolux DesignLab, we won the first price in the Hansgrohe - Caracalla design contest and the Laufen - Caracalla design contest.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Eclectic Toad LLC
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- interior
- interior design
- logo
- motion graphics
- packaging
- product design
- rendering
- sketching
- typography
- web design
Viktor KeriPro
Budapest I Hungary • $33 (USD) per hour
About Viktor Keri
product designer, illustrator & creative mind @Index.hu
Work History
-
senior designer @ Index.hu
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- illustration
- product design
- prototypeing
- typography
- ui
- ux