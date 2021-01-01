Freelance Creative Directors in Bristol, United Kingdom for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Bristol, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
James EwinPro
Bristol
About James Ewin
Graphic designer & Co-Director of ORCA and Briefbox
Work History
-
Founder & Director @ Briefbox
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Bristol City College
BTEX National Diploma, Grpahic Design
2007
Skills
- branding
- design process
- digital design
- graphic design
- icondesign
- illustration
- leadership
- packaging
- print design
- typography
- ui
- web design
MW MotionPro
Bristol • $80 (USD) per hour
About MW Motion
2d Illustrator & Animator.
Work History
-
Director @ MW Motion
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Education
-
Plymouth College of Art
BA Hons Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- 2d
- animation
- explainer videos
- gifs
- illustration
- videography
Nathan RileyPro
Bristol, UK • $100 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Design Director @ Green Chameleon
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- visual design
- web design
Yedah Design 🍉Pro
Bristol, UK
About Yedah Design 🍉
Co-fonder @BuskingFrance
Product Designer at Cookpad, in Bristol, United Kingdom. I am passionate about my job and about exploring different areas. I love new challenges, learning, experimenting and collaborating.
Work History
-
Product Designer & Cofounder @ Busking France
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Ecole de Conde Bordeaux
Master degree in Global design & project manager
2017
Skills
- interaction design
- interactiondesign
- interface designer
- mobile app ui
- mobile interface
- startups
- uidesign
- visual identity design
- visualdesign