Freelance Creative Directors in Braga, Portugal for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Braga, Portugal on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Filipe Almeida

Filipe Almeida

Pro

Porto, Portugal $65 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Gleam

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • design systems
  • interface designer
  • ios app design
  • product design
  • web design
Message
Nuno Lezon Mendes

Nuno Lezon Mendes

Pro

Braga, Portugal $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ CSG

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Aveiro

    Bachelor

    2013

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • digital
  • experience
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction
  • interface
  • product
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Pedro Guerreiro

Pedro Guerreiro

Porto $40 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Extrabold™

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • ESAD

    Communication Design

    2005

Skills

  • UX Design
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Message
Ana Moreno

Ana Moreno

Pro

Porto, Portugal

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • Web Design
  • product design
Message