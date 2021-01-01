Freelance Creative Directors in Boston, MA for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Boston, MA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Kirk! WallacePro
Boston, MA • $125 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Independent Illustrator @ BoneHaüs
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Fitchburg State University
BA Computer Science
2011
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- animation
- brand illustration
- branding illustration
- character design
- character illustration
- icon
- illustration
- illustration system
- mascot
- vector
- vector graphics
- visual identity
- whimsical
Erik WeikertPro
Boston, MA • $125 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Associate Creative Director @ Pilot
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Fitchburg State College
B.A. Communications Media
2010
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- packaging
- typography
- ui
- web design
Kristen BrittainPro
Boston, MA • $45 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ ownerIQ
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Florida State University
Masters in Integrated Marketing Communication
2019
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- communication
- design
- handlettering
- illustration
- lettering
- marketing
- project management
- typography
- vector graphics
Matt WillettPro
Boston, MA • $75 (USD) per hour
About Matt Willett
Hey hey, I'm a creative technologist and visual designer with a passion for finding simple answers to complex design questions. I help cultivate brands and build cohesive experiences.
Work History
-
Senior UX Designer @ Embark Veterinary
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Bristol Community College
Associates in Art - Graphic Design
2010
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- mobile
- ui and ux
- user expirience
- user interface (ui)
- visual artist
- visual communications
- visual identity design
- web apps
- web design
- web ui