Freelance Creative Directors in Bordeaux, France for Hire

Benjamin Ulmet

Bordeaux

About Benjamin Ulmet

Freelance Motion Designer / 3D Motion
Former Motion Designer @muxumuxu
Available for work

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ Possimpible Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
  • sound design
Damien Da Costa

Bordeaux, France

About Damien Da Costa

Brand designer @Lattice | Formerly @wearemuxu

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • typography
Adrian Campagnolle

Bordeaux $90 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • brand animation
  • character animation
  • icon animation
  • logo animation
  • motion design
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
  • product video
  • rigging
  • ui animation
Luc Chaissac

Bordeaux, France $500 (USD) per hour

About Luc Chaissac

Brand designer @lattice | Previously @wearemuxu | I'm always learning and love to help. Say hi!

Work History

  • Design @ Lattice

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
