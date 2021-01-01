Freelance Creative Directors in Boise, ID for Hire
Brad WoodardPro
Boise, ID • $100 (USD) per hour
About Brad Woodard
Illustrator • Graphic Designer • Co-Founder of Brave the Woods
Work History
-
Co-Founder @ Brave the Woods
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
BYU-Idaho
BFA - Graphic Design
2011
Skills
- advertising
- branding
- childrens books
- editorial design
- illustration
- lettering
- packaging
Nica Lorber
Boise, ID • $125 (USD) per hour
About Nica Lorber
designer / ux-er / digital strategist / critter painter / mountain biker / salt eater
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Chapter Three
2009 - 2016
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
San Francisco State University
Animation
2020
Skills
- content strategy
- creative direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- information architecture
- responsive design
- strategy
- ui
- usability testing
- ux
- web design
Thomas McGeePro
Boise, ID • $350 (USD) per hour
About Thomas McGee
Product designer and WordPress developer. Founder of Rightly & Co. and Notable Themes.
Work History
-
Founder @ Notable Themes
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- book design
- front-end development
- web design
- woocommerce
- wordpress
- wordpress plugins
- wordpress themes
Nicolas PernerPro
Boise, Idaho
About Nicolas Perner
I help startups evolve their MVP/MMP/MLP to Mass Market Polish
Product Leadership | Product Design | Product Talent Procurement
Leadership
- Product Strategy Definition
- Value Prop Positioning
- Product Roadmapping
Design
- Service & Journey Mapping
- Persona Documentation
- Product Polish & Marketing
Talent
- Product Team Planning
- Recruitment Vetting
- Process Development
Work History
-
Product Design Manager @ ClickFunnels
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- advertising
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- leadership
- mobile
- product design
- product management
- transmedia
- ui
- ux
- web design