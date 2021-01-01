Freelance Creative Directors in Boise, ID for Hire

Brad Woodard

Brad Woodard

Pro

Boise, ID $100 (USD) per hour

About Brad Woodard

Illustrator • Graphic Designer • Co-Founder of Brave the Woods

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ Brave the Woods

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • BYU-Idaho

    BFA - Graphic Design

    2011

Skills

  • advertising
  • branding
  • childrens books
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • packaging
Nica Lorber

Nica Lorber

Boise, ID $125 (USD) per hour

About Nica Lorber

designer / ux-er / digital strategist / critter painter / mountain biker / salt eater

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Chapter Three

    2009 - 2016

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • San Francisco State University

    Animation

    2020

Skills

  • content strategy
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • information architecture
  • responsive design
  • strategy
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • ux
  • web design
Thomas McGee

Thomas McGee

Pro

Boise, ID $350 (USD) per hour

About Thomas McGee

Product designer and WordPress developer. Founder of Rightly & Co. and Notable Themes.

Work History

  • Founder @ Notable Themes

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • book design
  • front-end development
  • web design
  • woocommerce
  • wordpress
  • wordpress plugins
  • wordpress themes
Nicolas Perner

Nicolas Perner

Pro

Boise, Idaho

About Nicolas Perner

I help startups evolve their MVP/MMP/MLP to Mass Market Polish

Product Leadership | Product Design | Product Talent Procurement

Leadership
- Product Strategy Definition
- Value Prop Positioning
- Product Roadmapping

Design
- Service & Journey Mapping
- Persona Documentation
- Product Polish & Marketing

Talent
- Product Team Planning
- Recruitment Vetting
- Process Development

Work History

  • Product Design Manager @ ClickFunnels

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • advertising
  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • leadership
  • mobile
  • product design
  • product management
  • transmedia
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
