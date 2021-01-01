Freelance Creative Directors in Bogor, Indonesia for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Bogor, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Antonius Setiadi KPro
Jakarta, Indonesia • $30 (USD) per hour
About Antonius Setiadi K
Illustration. Motion Asset. Simple Motion. Design
Work History
-
Team Leader @ Vectory
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
First Media Design School
Advance Diploma of Multimedia
2013
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- badge
- flatdesign
- icon
- illustration
- isometric
- line
- logo
- simplicity
- vector graphics
Rian®Pro
Jakarta, Indonesia • $70 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead Product Design @ Tiket.com
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- android design
- appdesign
- dashboard
- graphic design
- ios design
- mobile interface
- mobile ux
- product design
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- web design
- website ui
Fares FarhanPro
Jakarta • $65 (USD) per hour
About Fares Farhan
18+ years of experience in web site and web based application design and development.
12+ years of experience in mobile app UI and I/x design.
Specialties: UI Design, Interaction Design, User Experience & Design
Work History
-
Head of UX & Design @ Smartfren Telecom
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
6–8 years
Education
-
Pasundan University
Bachelor Degree
2001
Skills
- interaction design
- mobile app ui
- ui design
- ux strategy
- web app
- web design
Fikar Hanif
Jakarta, Indonesia
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Telkom Indonesia
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Udayana University
Computer Science
2016