Freelance Creative Directors in Bogor, Indonesia for Hire

Antonius Setiadi K

Pro

Jakarta, Indonesia $30 (USD) per hour

About Antonius Setiadi K

Illustration. Motion Asset. Simple Motion. Design

Work History

  • Team Leader @ Vectory

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • First Media Design School

    Advance Diploma of Multimedia

    2013

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • badge
  • flatdesign
  • icon
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • line
  • logo
  • simplicity
  • vector graphics
Rian®

Pro

Jakarta, Indonesia $70 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead Product Design @ Tiket.com

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • android design
  • appdesign
  • dashboard
  • graphic design
  • ios design
  • mobile interface
  • mobile ux
  • product design
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • web design
  • website ui
Fares Farhan

Pro

Jakarta $65 (USD) per hour

About Fares Farhan

18+ years of experience in web site and web based application design and development.
12+ years of experience in mobile app UI and I/x design.

Specialties: UI Design, Interaction Design, User Experience & Design

Work History

  • Head of UX & Design @ Smartfren Telecom

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    6–8 years

Education

  • Pasundan University

    Bachelor Degree

    2001

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • ui design
  • ux strategy
  • web app
  • web design
Fikar Hanif

Jakarta, Indonesia

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Telkom Indonesia

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Udayana University

    Computer Science

    2016

