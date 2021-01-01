Hire freelance creative directors in Bishkek

  • Artem Konkin

    Artem Konkin

    Bishkek

    Ramen ios app design ios app application app design app food app food ramen design ui
    Secret Santa Mobile App automatic gifts christmas new year application app design app santaclaus santa secretsanta secret ui design
    Dungeons and Dragons character sheet app | Rus character game dnd dungeons and dragons dungeonsanddragons ux ui illustration design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Nurbek Nas

    Nurbek Nas

    Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek

    Beer coasters dipa ipa poire cider porter ale lezak stout coaster beer
    Bashtan Bashta ambigram logo logo ambigram
    Arrow Pattern Logo bronze black pattern arrow
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Aygerim Asantur

    Aygerim Asantur

    Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

    Blonde girl graphic sketchbook procreate draw print artist characterdesign design art illustration
    Girl drawing flat clean procreate procreate art sketchbook sketch character graphic draw artist print illustration design art characterdesign
    My son procreate sketchbook sketch picture paper graphic draw illustrator characterdesign art illustration design character
    • Illustration
  • @imashevB

    @imashevB

    Kyrgyzstan Bishkek

    BREIG lettering vector branding logo
    VEST M icon branding vector logo m
    VEST M logos brand m house home vector icon logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kovshenin Artem

    Kovshenin Artem

    Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

    ZooRoom logo and guideline design identity guideline paw pets bishkek green design logo room zoo
    Future neon Cola device cyberpunk future drinks neon cola
    Logo for "Frunze Streets" music band vector design logo typography band instrumental music frunze soviet union logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Zypar Akhmat

    Zypar Akhmat

    Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

    Fastpay Wallet bank app bank financial app finance mobile apps walletapp wallet uiux ui design fintech app mobile app
    LMS University saas app design lms education app study app education product design ux design ui design ui ux
    Mobile banking for Manila Bank on Philippines mobile app illustration ux design fintech finance bank design web ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Roman K

    Roman K

    Bishkek

    Duty Free Shop uxdesign mobile app ecommerce figma design branding uidesign
    Monsterzie welcome screens mobile app onboarding cartoon mobile design ui
    Hello Dribbble web first shot hello dribbble hello 3d animation ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • suhrob

    suhrob

    Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

    Beauyty salon logo illustration ui ux kyrgyzstan bishkek designui website design webdesign dashboard uiux
    UI/UX Log in / Sign up ui uidesign uiux bishkek webdesign ui ux kyrgyzstan designui
    Medical website website design landingpage dashboad uidesign webdesign designui website
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nurgazy Ordobaev

    Nurgazy Ordobaev

    Bishkek

    Language Learning App ui user experience design user interface ux-ui ux figma language learn english
    5Prayer - Web qibla prayers zakat fawaid prayer prayer time muslims user experience design ux-ui user interface
    5Prayer - Muslim App mosque zakat names muslims hijri date qibla muslimah prayers prayer muslim user experience ui design user interface ux-ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alexander Kazantsev

    Alexander Kazantsev

    Bishkek, KG

    PG monogram pg monogram letter mark monogram logo monogram
    Kundenkarte promo onboarding screen promo start screen
    Kundenkarte v.2 design app ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Ildar Voinov

    Ildar Voinov

    Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

    Marketplace design ad marketplace market research ux ui web
    Ecological environment dashboard analytics data webdesign dashboard ui web
    Dreamspire Homepage design uiux web website ui branding typography
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

