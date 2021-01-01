Freelance Creative Directors in Barranquilla, Colombia for Hire

Mario Rocchi

Barranquilla, Colombia $40 (USD) per hour

About Mario Rocchi

Creating great experiences for people at @Toptal.
Let's work together!

Work History

  • Lead Product Designer @ Venturit

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Rafael Olivo D.

Barranquilla, Colombia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • cartoon
  • icon designer
  • illustration
  • vector illustrator
Alejandra Cuello

Pro

Barranquilla, Colombia $50 (USD) per hour

About Alejandra Cuello

Freelance Graphic Designer / Love branding and colors.

Work History

  • CM & Graphic Designer @ LOOPA SAS

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Universidad Jorge Tadeo Lozano

    Graphic Designer

    2010

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding and logo design
  • editorial design
Angel Rodriguez

Barranquilla, Colombia

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • motion graphics
