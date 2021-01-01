Freelance Creative Directors in Barcelona, Spain for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Barcelona, Spain on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Stan

Stan

Pro

Barcelona, Spain $150 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Project Lead @ MUV

    2020 - 2021

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • analytics
  • animation
  • appdesign
  • ecommerce
  • graphic design
  • growth marketing
  • illlustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • social media strategy
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Sergi Delgado

Sergi Delgado

Pro

Barcelona

Message

About Sergi Delgado

He craves typography and lettering projects. He gets his inspiration from the mathematic algorithms found in nature, the Psychedelic movement and Op Art’s...

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Diatomic Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
  • typography
Message
Isaac Murgadella

Isaac Murgadella

Barcelona $15 (USD) per hour

Message

About Isaac Murgadella

I use pencils over sheets of paper. Without eraser. I love danger.

Work History

  • Content Manager @ Camaloon

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • character design
  • design
  • illustration
  • sketching
Message
Frank Sandres

Frank Sandres

Barcelona, Spain

Message

About Frank Sandres

Brand, Design & Illustration consulting.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Mass DDB

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • character design
  • creative direction
  • doodles
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mascots
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
Message