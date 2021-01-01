Freelance Creative Directors in Barcelona, Spain for hire
StanPro
Barcelona, Spain • $150 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Project Lead @ MUV
2020 - 2021
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- analytics
- animation
- appdesign
- ecommerce
- graphic design
- growth marketing
- illlustration
- interaction design
- mobile app ui
- product design
- product strategy
- social media strategy
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- web design
Sergi DelgadoPro
Barcelona
About Sergi Delgado
He craves typography and lettering projects. He gets his inspiration from the mathematic algorithms found in nature, the Psychedelic movement and Op Art’s...
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Diatomic Studio
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- editorial design
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
- typography
Isaac Murgadella
Barcelona • $15 (USD) per hour
About Isaac Murgadella
I use pencils over sheets of paper. Without eraser. I love danger.
Work History
-
Content Manager @ Camaloon
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- character design
- design
- illustration
- sketching
Frank Sandres
Barcelona, Spain
About Frank Sandres
Brand, Design & Illustration consulting.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Mass DDB
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- character design
- creative direction
- doodles
- graphic design
- illustration
- mascots
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- vector graphics