Freelance Creative Directors in Bangkok, Thailand for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Bangkok, Thailand on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
JusticonPro
Bangkok , Thailand • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Founder @ Justicon
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- icon
- icon designer
- illustration
- logo
ArmKumPro
Bangkok, Chiang mai, Thailand • $35 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ The Pokemon Company
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- logo and branding
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui animation
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- virtual reality design
- web design
Saurav BiswasPro
Bangkok • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ United Nations
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
University Of Dhaka
BFA
2015
Skills
- illustration
- ui
- uidesign
- user experience (ux)
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
n2n44Pro
bangkok, thailand
About n2n44
16+ year-long experience as a designer
freelancer for many years
marketplace runner for 6+ years
thanks to my over 1K followers :)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- badges
- birthday invite
- business card design
- cd artwork
- covers
- flyer design
- graphic design
- invitation
- logo
- poster design
- signboards
- templates
- web covers and sliders
- wish card