Freelance Creative Directors in Bangkok, Thailand for Hire

Justicon

Bangkok , Thailand $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Founder @ Justicon

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • icon
  • icon designer
  • illustration
  • logo
ArmKum

Bangkok, Chiang mai, Thailand $35 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ The Pokemon Company

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • logo and branding
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui animation
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • virtual reality design
  • web design
Saurav Biswas

Bangkok $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ United Nations

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • University Of Dhaka

    BFA

    2015

Skills

  • illustration
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • user experience (ux)
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
n2n44

bangkok, thailand

About n2n44

16+ year-long experience as a designer
freelancer for many years
marketplace runner for 6+ years
thanks to my over 1K followers :)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • badges
  • birthday invite
  • business card design
  • cd artwork
  • covers
  • flyer design
  • graphic design
  • invitation
  • logo
  • poster design
  • signboards
  • templates
  • web covers and sliders
  • wish card
