Freelance Creative Directors in Bandung, Indonesia for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Bandung, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Dalih Rusmana

Dalih Rusmana

Pro

Bandung, Indonesia $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Creative Director @ UX Orbit Design

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • appdesign
  • dashboard
  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • userinterface
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web apps
  • web design
  • web ui
Message
Abiyasa Adiguna

Abiyasa Adiguna

Bandung, Indonesia $45 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Illustrator/Graphic Designer @ Self-employed

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • vector
Message
Guntur Saladin

Guntur Saladin

Pro

Bandung, Indonesia $5 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Junior Illustrator @ Andelo

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Indonesia University of Education

    Fine Art Education

    2019

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mascot
Message
Ilham Maulana

Ilham Maulana

Pro

Bandung, Indonesia $15 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • UX Design
  • product design
  • ui desgin
Message