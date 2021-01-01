Hire freelance creative directors in Baltimore, MD

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 513 freelance creative directors in Baltimore, MD available for hire

  • atomicvibe design lab

    atomicvibe design lab

    Baltimore, MD

    HNY 2021 technical navy blue red typography lockup hands logo graph a test tube lab science custom type monospace geometric atomicvibe happy new year 2021 new year
    Conjure 06 lockup badge type fingers craft green monogram tan gray red star typography geometric custom type branding logo brewery beer magic hands
    5K geometric circles numeral number color palette smoke stencil bauhaus type letterforms letters modular train truck 5 5k 5000
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Colin Tierney

    Colin Tierney

    Baltimore, Maryland

    Boxing Aficionado engraving monogram boxer logo design vintage rebrand boxing design illustration identity script logotype logo type typography lettering hand lettering
    The Boxer logomark boxer branding identity logo mark antique vintage engraving illustration icon boxing
    Drunk On Lettering illustrative lettering texture lettering artist colin tierney podcast art podcast design script illustration custom calligraphy typography type hand lettering lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • George Railean

    George Railean

    Washington D.C.

    GeoTourist Travel Guide – Dashboard UI Design geotourist motion graphics interactions dashboard interface travel guide app animation ui
    Dashboard Design for Machine Learning Program machine learning data visualization data interactions dashboard interface design animation
    Flood Impact AI Tool – Damages by Industry flow features map designer data interactions interface design ui animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Régine D. Carreras

    Régine D. Carreras

    Baltimore, MD

    Seventh House – Unused Concepts II vector logo illustrator typography mark branding illustration design graphic design
    Seventh House – Unused Concepts vector logo illustrator typography mark branding illustration design graphic design
    Let's Try This Again 👋🏽 branding graphic design logo illustrator typography mark
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Will Dove

    Will Dove

    Washington DC

    Maranatha Texture retro funky reverse contrast reverse-contrast script logotype art gallery design lettering branding logo type typography
    T-Rex Tech animals logo animals washington dc logo branding tech logo tech dinosaur tyrannosaurus rex tyrannosaurus
    Tyrannosaurus Tech washington dc patch badge sticker atlanta tech logo nature animal logo dinosaur logo tech tyrannosaurus rex tyrannosaurus
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • David Wilder

    David Wilder

    Annapolis, MD

    The Perfect Venue - Logo Design and Animation love romance wedding purple reality show tv logo
    Your Guy 4 Tech - Styleguide styleguide blue dark branding
    Secrets of the Zoo - Unused Logo wild zoo animal tiger tv logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Alan Clark

    Alan Clark

    Baltimore, MD

    Patient Account Home medical app online ordering delivery telehealth pharmacy medical
    Patient Onboarding telehealth onboarding ui cannabis healthcare pharmaceutical medical onboarding
    Live Leaderboard scoreboard sports golf ios ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nickolena

    Nickolena

    Washington, DC

    Retail Coalition Logo shopping bag bag shopping creative logo adobe illustrator illustration icon design logodesign vector creative retail design branding logo design logo
    Focus On interactive website concept color block web icon design icon creative design branding ui ux website design
    Best Buy PAC Flyer Design political campaign political branding brochure form employee technology creative print flyer design flyer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dianna

    Dianna

    Washington D.C.

    Logo design for Lixir colorful lixir psychology mental health logo design logo
    Logo design for Illumine Terra Interior Consulting modern sun light star interior logo design logo
    Logo design for Vine Hospitality vh hotel luxury hospitality vine logo design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Krystal Carpintieri

    Krystal Carpintieri

    Baltimore, MD

    Barcoding Website Design mobile hubspot css html header hero hero banner branding uxui barcodes supply chain barcoding new website website launch web designer ux designer webdesign ui ux website
    Barcoding HQ Signage & Wayfinding office space office hq conference room windows squares logo pixel square signage environmental design graphics print vinyl sign wayfinding environmental branding
    Baker's Best Desserts Website commerce squarespace design squarespace website cakeshop cupcakes desserts cookies cakes bakery webdesigner web designer website design web design squarespace website designer website concept webdesign uxui website branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Drew Ellis

    Drew Ellis

    Alexandria Virginia

    Customer Service diversity texting service customer messaging phone social media illustration people
    Subway transportation public transit metro subway people
    Rideshare illustration public scooter bikeshare rideshare uber taxi business transportation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.