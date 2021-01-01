Freelance Creative Directors in Austin, TX for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Austin, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

Austin, Texas $135 (USD) per hour

About Nathan Walker

Designing as All The Pretty Colors.
Art Director, Designer and Illustrator living in Austin, TX.

Work History

  • Lead Creative @ All The Pretty Colors

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
Dustin Coffey

Dustin Coffey

Austin $150 (USD) per hour

About Dustin Coffey

Freelance graphic designer specializing in branding, logos, and typography.

Work History

  • Designer @ LAND

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of North Texas

    BFA Communication Design

    2004

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • sketchup
Ben Harman

Ben Harman

Austin, TX $70 (USD) per hour

About Ben Harman

The tallest designer in Austin.

Work History

  • Associate Design Director @ GSD&M

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • BYU

    BFA

    2004

Skills

  • brand identity
  • poster design
Mike Casebolt

Mike Casebolt

Austin $120 (USD) per hour

About Mike Casebolt

Brand Design Lead @mixpanel

Work History

  • Brand Design Lead @ Mixpanel

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Full Sail University

    Bachelor's in Art & Design

    2008

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • ui
  • web design
