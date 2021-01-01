Freelance Creative Directors in Auckland, New Zealand for Hire
Benek LisefskiPro
Auckland, New Zealand • $85 (USD) per hour
About Benek Lisefski
Interactive art direction & web UX/UI design. I work with local and international clients & agencies to design exceptional brands and digital experiences.
Work History
-
Founder @ Benek Limited
2001 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- ecommerce design
- front-end coding
- interaction design
- mobile web app design
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Joe Carrington
Auckland, New Zealand • $80 (USD) per hour
About Joe Carrington
Moses likes to draw.
Work History
-
Lead Graphic Designer & Illustrator @ Mr Vintage
2008 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- character design
- gif animation
- illustration
- packaging
- typography
Tao Mao
Auckland, New Zealand • $42 (USD) per hour
About Tao Mao
Hi guys, I'm a motion graphic designer and illustrator based on Auckland, New Zealand. Love to make new friends from all over the world.
Work History
-
motion graphic aritist @ Zoomslide
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Education
-
Auckland University of Technology
Graduate Diploma
2016
Skills
- 3d graphics
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- programming
Stas Kulesh 🥝Pro
Auckland, New Zealand • $39 (USD) per hour
About Stas Kulesh 🥝
An experienced full-stack designer: inspiration, ideation, and implementation. Client base: Google, Foursquare, Facebook, LEGO, Discovery Channel, Nickelodeon, IBM.
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- chatbots
- dashboard design
- design library
- guidelines
- hybrid apps design
- illustration
- product design
- prototype
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- vector illustrations
- web apps design
- wireframe