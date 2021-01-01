Freelance Creative Directors in Auckland, New Zealand for Hire

Benek Lisefski

Auckland, New Zealand $85 (USD) per hour

About Benek Lisefski

Interactive art direction & web UX/UI design. I work with local and international clients & agencies to design exceptional brands and digital experiences.

Work History

  • Founder @ Benek Limited

    2001 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • ecommerce design
  • front-end coding
  • interaction design
  • mobile web app design
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Joe Carrington

Auckland, New Zealand $80 (USD) per hour

About Joe Carrington

Moses likes to draw.

Work History

  • Lead Graphic Designer & Illustrator @ Mr Vintage

    2008 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • character design
  • gif animation
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • typography
Tao Mao

Auckland, New Zealand $42 (USD) per hour

About Tao Mao

Hi guys, I'm a motion graphic designer and illustrator based on Auckland, New Zealand. Love to make new friends from all over the world.

Work History

  • motion graphic aritist @ Zoomslide

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Education

  • Auckland University of Technology

    Graduate Diploma

    2016

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • programming
Stas Kulesh 🥝

Auckland, New Zealand $39 (USD) per hour

About Stas Kulesh 🥝

An experienced full-stack designer: inspiration, ideation, and implementation. Client base: Google, Foursquare, Facebook, LEGO, Discovery Channel, Nickelodeon, IBM.

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • chatbots
  • dashboard design
  • design library
  • guidelines
  • hybrid apps design
  • illustration
  • product design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector illustrations
  • web apps design
  • wireframe
