Freelance Creative Directors in Atlanta, GA for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Atlanta, GA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Andrew Lawandus

Andrew Lawandus

Pro

Atlanta, GA $150 (USD) per hour

Message

About Andrew Lawandus

Multidisciplinary Designer based in Atlanta, GA.

Work History

  • Senior Design Director @ One-Two

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • SCAD

    BFA

    2014

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • printmaking
  • research and development
  • visual design
Message
Dillan Powell

Dillan Powell

Atlanta, GA $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Dillan Powell

Hello. It's me.

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ T3

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • art direction
  • branding and logo design
  • figma
  • sketch
  • ui visual designer
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Lindsay Ware

Lindsay Ware

Atlanta, Georgia $65 (USD) per hour

Message

About Lindsay Ware

Art Director + Graphic Designer @ If I Made

Work History

  • Art Director/ Senior Graphic Designer @ If I Made

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Auburn University

    BFA Graphic Design

    2009

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • web design
Message
Jared Erickson

Jared Erickson

Atlanta, Ga $45 (USD) per hour

Message

About Jared Erickson

I design, drink coffee and wear glasses... just like the rest of you. Owner of Brother Moto, a DIY Motorcycle Garage & Coffee Shop in Atlanta

Work History

  • Contract Creative director @ Polar Notion

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • concept development
  • creative direction
  • creative problem solving
  • design
  • front-end development
  • ideas
  • illustration
  • motorcycles
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Message