Freelance Creative Directors in Atlanta, GA for hire

Andrew LawandusPro
Atlanta, GA • $150 (USD) per hour
About Andrew Lawandus
Multidisciplinary Designer based in Atlanta, GA.
Work History
-
Senior Design Director @ One-Two
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
SCAD
BFA
2014
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- printmaking
- research and development
- visual design
Dillan Powell
Atlanta, GA • $100 (USD) per hour
About Dillan Powell
Hello. It's me.
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ T3
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe xd
- art direction
- branding and logo design
- figma
- sketch
- ui visual designer
- ux
- web design
Lindsay Ware
Atlanta, Georgia • $65 (USD) per hour
About Lindsay Ware
Art Director + Graphic Designer @ If I Made
Work History
-
Art Director/ Senior Graphic Designer @ If I Made
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Auburn University
BFA Graphic Design
2009
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
- web design
Jared Erickson
Atlanta, Ga • $45 (USD) per hour
About Jared Erickson
I design, drink coffee and wear glasses... just like the rest of you. Owner of Brother Moto, a DIY Motorcycle Garage & Coffee Shop in Atlanta
Work History
-
Contract Creative director @ Polar Notion
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- concept development
- creative direction
- creative problem solving
- design
- front-end development
- ideas
- illustration
- motorcycles
- product design
- ui
- ux