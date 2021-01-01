Freelance Creative Directors in Athens, Greece for Hire

Faze design studio

Athens, Greece $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Art director @ OgilvyOne Athens

    2012 - 2014

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • ui
Kalina Giersz

Athens, Greece $60 (USD) per hour

About Kalina Giersz

UX/UI designer, typography lover and team player from Poland, currently based in Athens. Co-founder of Current Haus, digital design and development studio.

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Current Haus

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • The Academy of Fine Arts

    Master in Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • css
  • graphic design
  • html
  • icon
  • illustration
  • ui ux
  • web design
MisterShot

Athens - Greece

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • logo design
  • monogram
  • typography
  • visual identity design
  • wordmark
Anastasiia Sokolova

Athens, Greece $45 (USD) per hour

About Anastasiia Sokolova

Hello! My name is Anastasiia and I am a professional artist, graphic designer, illustrator with 7 years of experience, specializing in book design, flat illustration, isometric illustrations, children`s illustration, clothing, board games, etc.

Art Director at Holz Publishing

Co-founder at Ship One Studio
Book By Story

Self owned Art Studio Manager

Qualifications and education

XXXX Photoshop courses
Familiar with all Adobe CC suite , mainly Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, Animate, After Effects. Final Cut.

Clients:
LeadsForward
SPARQ
DOXIE
LongWoodCare
Every Kid Swims
Interpersonality
Farm City Pets
oddsbonusGuiden
Link Events
Jason Burlin
Solid Logic

Certificates
Upwork Illustration Skill Certification - Verified by Upwork | Demonstrates proficiency in Illustration.

2020 Royal Dragonfly Book Award

Work History

  • 2d Artist / Graphic Designer @ Ship One Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • advertising
  • art direction
  • banner
  • banner ads
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • cartoon
  • cartoon illustration
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • sketch
