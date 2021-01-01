Freelance Creative Directors in Athens, Greece for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Athens, Greece on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Faze design studio
Athens, Greece • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art director @ OgilvyOne Athens
2012 - 2014
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- animation
- branding
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- packaging
- ui
Kalina Giersz
Athens, Greece • $60 (USD) per hour
About Kalina Giersz
UX/UI designer, typography lover and team player from Poland, currently based in Athens. Co-founder of Current Haus, digital design and development studio.
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Current Haus
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
The Academy of Fine Arts
Master in Graphic Design
2014
Skills
- animation
- branding
- css
- graphic design
- html
- icon
- illustration
- ui ux
- web design
MisterShotPro
Athens - Greece
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- logo design
- monogram
- typography
- visual identity design
- wordmark
Anastasiia Sokolova
Athens, Greece • $45 (USD) per hour
About Anastasiia Sokolova
Hello! My name is Anastasiia and I am a professional artist, graphic designer, illustrator with 7 years of experience, specializing in book design, flat illustration, isometric illustrations, children`s illustration, clothing, board games, etc.
Art Director at Holz Publishing
Co-founder at Ship One Studio
Book By Story
Self owned Art Studio Manager
Qualifications and education
XXXX Photoshop courses
Familiar with all Adobe CC suite , mainly Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, Animate, After Effects. Final Cut.
Clients:
LeadsForward
SPARQ
DOXIE
LongWoodCare
Every Kid Swims
Interpersonality
Farm City Pets
oddsbonusGuiden
Link Events
Jason Burlin
Solid Logic
Certificates
Upwork Illustration Skill Certification - Verified by Upwork | Demonstrates proficiency in Illustration.
2020 Royal Dragonfly Book Award
Work History
-
2d Artist / Graphic Designer @ Ship One Studio
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- advertising
- art direction
- banner
- banner ads
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- cartoon
- cartoon illustration
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- sketch