Freelance Creative Directors in Athens, Greece for Hire

About Anastasiia Sokolova

Hello! My name is Anastasiia and I am a professional artist, graphic designer, illustrator with 7 years of experience, specializing in book design, flat illustration, isometric illustrations, children`s illustration, clothing, board games, etc.

Art Director at Holz Publishing

Co-founder at Ship One Studio

Book By Story

Self owned Art Studio Manager

Qualifications and education

XXXX Photoshop courses

Familiar with all Adobe CC suite , mainly Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, Animate, After Effects. Final Cut.

Clients:

LeadsForward

SPARQ

DOXIE

LongWoodCare

Every Kid Swims

Interpersonality

Farm City Pets

oddsbonusGuiden

Link Events

Jason Burlin

Solid Logic

Certificates

Upwork Illustration Skill Certification - Verified by Upwork | Demonstrates proficiency in Illustration.

2020 Royal Dragonfly Book Award