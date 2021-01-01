Freelance Creative Directors in Amsterdam, Netherlands for hire

Vince Schwidder

Amsterdam $200 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UX Director @ Yummygum

    2009 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Hogeschool van Amsterdam

    Bachelor of Science

    2009

Skills

  • ui
  • usability testing
  • ux
Jerrie Bührmann

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

About Jerrie Bührmann

Art Director & Designer based in Amsterdam. Open for freelance work. Working at Build in Amsterdam. Focussed on branding & web design.

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Build in Amsterdam

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • design systems
  • ecommerce
  • graphic design
  • logo design
  • packaging
  • photography
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • website
Ruben Vaalt

The Netherlands $12 (USD) per hour

About Ruben Vaalt

Designer @ Yummygum | Freelance Designer | Founder @ Studio Pixl

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Yummygum

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • ROC van Twente Enschede

    MBO, niveau 4 | Interaction Design

    2019

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Alex van Zijl

Utrecht $80 (USD) per hour

About Alex van Zijl

Perfectionits.
Designing at Adidas ///

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ IceMobile

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Hogeschool Utrecht

    HBO Digital Communications

    2010

Skills

  • animation
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
