Freelance Creative Directors in Al Jīzah, Egypt for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Al Jīzah, Egypt on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

John Jacoub

John Jacoub

Cairo,Egypt

About John Jacoub

Hello I'm John and I’m a product designer from Cairo,Egypt and I help striving companies and startups in building their brand and achieve clarity of identity.

Work History

  • UIUX Designer @ Solace

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo creation
  • logo desgin
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • uidesigner
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • uxdesign
Art By Khater

Art By Khater

Cairo, Egypt $35 (USD) per hour

About Art By Khater

Graphic Designer and Lettering Artist

Work History

  • Graphic Designer and Lettering Artist @ OCG

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
Youssef Wilson

Youssef Wilson

Cairo, Egypt $100 (USD) per hour

About Youssef Wilson

I'm a Lego Builder, Bookworm & Storyteller.
Very enthusiastic about Branding, UI/UX & Illustration.

Work History

  • Brand Designer @ Instabug

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • character design
  • design system
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • product design
  • ux
Ahmed Nasser

Ahmed Nasser

Al Jizah, Egypt $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • art director @ people of the internet

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • art and design academy

    bachelor's

    2016

Skills

  • Photography
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • concept art
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • poster design
  • visual art
