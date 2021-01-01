Freelance Creative Directors in Al Jīzah, Egypt for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Al Jīzah, Egypt on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
John JacoubPro
Cairo,Egypt
About John Jacoub
Hello I'm John and I’m a product designer from Cairo,Egypt and I help striving companies and startups in building their brand and achieve clarity of identity.
Work History
-
UIUX Designer @ Solace
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo creation
- logo desgin
- ui
- uidesign
- uidesigner
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- uxdesign
Art By Khater
Cairo, Egypt • $35 (USD) per hour
About Art By Khater
Graphic Designer and Lettering Artist
Work History
-
Graphic Designer and Lettering Artist @ OCG
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- packaging
- typography
Youssef Wilson
Cairo, Egypt • $100 (USD) per hour
About Youssef Wilson
I'm a Lego Builder, Bookworm & Storyteller.
Very enthusiastic about Branding, UI/UX & Illustration.
Work History
-
Brand Designer @ Instabug
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- character design
- design system
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- product design
- ux
Ahmed Nasser
Al Jizah, Egypt • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
art director @ people of the internet
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
art and design academy
bachelor's
2016
Skills
- Photography
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- concept art
- illustration
- logo
- logo and branding
- poster design
- visual art