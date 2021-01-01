Freelance Creative Directors in Abuja, Nigeria for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Abuja, Nigeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Apollo-Pro
Abuja, Nigeria • $5 (USD) per hour
About Apollo-
Hey there! My name is Temiloluwa Ojo, I'm a self taught logo designer and illustrator based in Nigeria.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo design
- minimalism
Malik GwanduPro
Abuja, Nigeria • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI & UX Lead @ Woodlig Technology Hub
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- android development
- branding
- design systems
- interaction design
- mobile
- motion ui
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design
- web ui
Clarence Aigbuza
Abuja, Nigeria • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Innvesio
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Nsikak John
Abuja • $20 (USD) per hour
About Nsikak John
Product Designer + Graphic Designer.
I create vibrant designs.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Printivo.com
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Uyo
B.eng Civil Engineering
2016
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- photography
- ui
- visual design