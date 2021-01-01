Freelance Creative Directors in Abuja, Nigeria for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Abuja, Nigeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Apollo-

Apollo-

Pro

Abuja, Nigeria $5 (USD) per hour

Message

About Apollo-

Hey there! My name is Temiloluwa Ojo, I'm a self taught logo designer and illustrator based in Nigeria.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo design
  • minimalism
Message
Malik Gwandu

Malik Gwandu

Pro

Abuja, Nigeria $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI & UX Lead @ Woodlig Technology Hub

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • android development
  • branding
  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • motion ui
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
  • web ui
Message
Clarence Aigbuza

Clarence Aigbuza

Abuja, Nigeria $60 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Innvesio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Message
Nsikak John

Nsikak John

Abuja $20 (USD) per hour

Message

About Nsikak John

Product Designer + Graphic Designer.
I create vibrant designs.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Printivo.com

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Uyo

    B.eng Civil Engineering

    2016

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • photography
  • ui
  • visual design
Message