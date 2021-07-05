Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Rome

Viewing 11 out of 152 freelance brand & graphic designers in Rome available for hire

  • Beatrice Castaldo

    Beatrice Castaldo

    Rome, Italy

    Spacciovino 🍷 | Onboarding grapes drawing line art outlined bubbles scooter explore drink delivery wine lines outline onboarding app illustration dribbble creative shot ui design
    Grenouille animation create essence perfume aromatic organic floral draw plant slide buy ordering symbol concept app illustration dribbble creative shot ui design
    Multi-mobility app 🚕 : homepage palaces isometric direction move signup ride taxi vr map 3d onboarding home concept app illustration dribbble creative shot ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rhox

    Rhox

    Rome, Italy

    Poppy – BLOODMONEY animated artwork plastic wrap electro vintage rhox typography doom motion design playlist satanic satan metal bashbashwaves temple brutalist brutalism flames frame to frame sumerian records poppy
    Playlist: MANTRATRONICA symmetry dunes desert trip mandala animated cover album artwork compilation 60s psychedelia typography logo illustration design motion design playlist 70s vintage bashbashwaves rhox
    8.000 + 1.000 times thank you! likes windows brutalism brutalist minimal artwork motion design typography panton narrow illustration bashbashwaves 70s mont blanc thankyou thanks followers rhox type foundry fontfabric behance
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gaia Zuccaro

    Gaia Zuccaro

    Rome

    A brand and Website Proposal website architecture user interface logo branding graphic graphic design design ui
    A new Training app graphic design graphic branding logo app user interface design ux ui
    Podcast Cover basic shapes cover podcast shape vector design illustration branding graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • ApplexDesign

    ApplexDesign

    Roma, Italy

    Open your mind creativity face umbrella ideas brain mind
    The Black Rock Garage Co. branding typography vector design illustration logos logo car motor typodesign typo garage
    One Shop green minimal number store market shop logo typo letter 1 one
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • emans

    emans

    Rome

    Linealight illustration character art art branding character illustrator flat logo vector icon illustration
    Toro isometric icons app uidesign ui isometric illustration isometric vector icon illustration
    City-data isometric illustration web app ux ui branding illustrator graphic vector icon illustration
    • Illustration
  • Filippo Marchetti

    Filippo Marchetti

    Rome, Italy

    Studynow Logo Animation type animation text animation bounce flat minimal logo motiongraphics motiondesign orange wedge orangewedge animation after effects motion graphics logo animation
    Polku Robot lottiefiles lottie animation duik rubberhose orangewedge orange wedge motiongraphics motion design aftereffects json material flat filippo marchetti character animation loop robot lottie
    What's Your Story Logo Animation page flip book spinner loading dots material flat minimal motiondesigner motiondesign motiongraphics aftereffects 2danimation animation logo design logo animation logo
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Gabriel Avram

    Gabriel Avram

    Rome, Italy

    Carbase Redesign - Car shop design modern illustrations rouded popular shot popular cars rental shop simple interface ux ui desktop web website
    Music Icon 3d logodesign icons note ios app logo black yellow darkmode dark popular shot popular music music player modern icon design iconography icon big sur
    Pong Icon blue atari ping pong modern design iconography icon design simple popular shot popular app videogame illustration icons android ios game pong icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Gaetano Togrim Di Mambro

    Gaetano Togrim Di Mambro

    Rome

    Community isometric design isometric art illustrator illustration flying city utopia community droids robot scifi future technology city building
    Security shield super hero crypto bitcoin wallet clouds devices server spy hacker bugs security illustration isometric design isometric art
    Efficiency and Performance droid robot efficient urban diorama illustration city illustration isometric illustration isometry isometric art
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Daniele Valluzzi

    Daniele Valluzzi

    Rome Italy

    36 HBD bauhaus color uidesign illustrator logo number design number 36
    GOOD MODE ON goodtype type goods oo visual minimal logo minimal branding logo on good visual design
    HAPPY 2021 vector gradient minimal logo minimal visual design number typeface type 2021
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Vanessa Farano

    Vanessa Farano

    Rome

    Baby Piantino toys blender 3d blender mixed 2d 3d collab animation baby plant vector flat design illustration 3d illustration motion graphics 3d
    Frog and flowers frogs flat pattern frog flat design vector illustration
    Kitty and flowers flowers illustration flowers flower flat cat illustration cat kitty girl flat design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alessandro Cataldi

    Alessandro Cataldi

    Rome, Italy

    6MWT Icon app icon app design ux design ui design
    YouMangi - Responsive Design adobe xd branding product design web design website user experience user interface ux design ui design
    3. Podcast App (Freebies Adobe XD) freebies adobe xd design concept podcast product design app design ux design ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

