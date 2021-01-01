Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Zaporizhzhya

  • Tanya Bosyk

    Tanya Bosyk

    Zaporizhya, Ukraine

    Back to school school badges typography calligraphy lettering
    Plasticine rainbow character design concept flat vector illustration
    Women quotes lettering set vector phrases women feminism quotes
    • Illustration
  • Purple Dozer

    Purple Dozer

    Zaporizhia, Ukraine

    Voice Recorder recording design app ui daily ui daily concept figma
    Dribbble Shot HD 21 dark ui ios app figma design daily ui concept
    tv player - dark version dark ui figma tv app player tv
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Kate Vyazovskaya

    Kate Vyazovskaya

    Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine

    ProHomes green building company construction company geometric logotype brand identity architecture graphic design branding logo
    ProHomes architecture building company construction company h logo green logo h icon design geometric logotype brand identity branding logo graphic design
    ProHomes construction company h logo building company architecture business card vector logotype green brand identity typography geometric branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Daria

    Daria

    Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine

    we are hiring vacancy hr hiring ui vector logo character illustration
    we are hiring hr looking for work job hiring branding design vector character illustration
    Alebrijes branding logo cat app design clean best vector character illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Max Rybalko

    Max Rybalko

    Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine

    Rebroff Ribs House menu line art illustration dark pages paper kraft layout editorial design wood ribs meat serif menu concept menu design menu restaurant graphic design branding typography
    Instance Space rave underground typography logotype logo mark logo design logo instance electronic music light dark concept club brand mark branding brand brand design black white black
    Rejoice Homecare Service brand mark attention care love home construction gradient purple dark grid layout brand design logo mark typography concept service homecare logo design logotype logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Denys A

    Denys A

    Ukraine, Zaporizhia

    Hutcko Design Agency corporate studio ui ux service landing marble craft agency design clean clean ui
    Our Features Page ui mockup grid interface modern icons gradient bright clean illustration landing
    Mobile App Presentation Design payment presentation mockups illustration trends gradients dashboard creative modern clean ui management booking home ticket app mobile
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Elena Donskaya

    Elena Donskaya

    Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine

    Homepage design hero image chat bot macbook ipad pro iphone x laptop devices mockup advantages list view light colors banner ads get in touch vector icons illustraion interface design webdesign ui ux landing page homepage design
    SaaS web aplication figma icon design ui ux email campaign application payment tooltip calendar discount card color picker clean design left navigation table list edit site steps upload download dashboad saas app
    Concept for financial advisory firm web design vector advantages about questions interface ui ux icons form minimal clean website design landing
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Kirill Yevdokymov

    Kirill Yevdokymov

    Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

    Taxi App dark version taxi taxi app mobile app interace app ui ux ui ux design
    Taxi App taxi app taxi mobile app interace app ui ux ui ux design
    Purchase ticket app app mobile app interace design ui ux ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Sergii Klymov

    Sergii Klymov

    Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine

    Analytical Dashboard ux ui design ui dashboard template dashboard design dashboard ui dashboard clean ui clean design
    Online Courses Mobile App ux ui design ui illustrations audiobook audio book mobile app courses online courses design clean ui clean design
    Food Delivery Web App illustrations clean design clean ui ux ui design ui web app food delivery service food delivery app design delivery service delivery app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Anton Shmatko

    Anton Shmatko

    Днепр

    Swimming Coach App pixel perfect mobile app pool vector graphic design blue branding illustration design graphics
    Blockchain education platform home page landing page blochchain crypto ux ui design web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • CubexDesign

    CubexDesign

    Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine

    Online Courses Mobile App uiux ui ux ux ui app design ui mobile app design mobile app mobile online courses courses design
    Dating Mobile App clean ui clean profile chat map dating dating app app icon logo vector ui design mobile app ux design ui
    KIDDY - Landing page 1st block concept. website design website template profile landing concept clean ui clean
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

