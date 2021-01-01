Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Winnipeg, MB for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Winnipeg, MB on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ryan Poworoznik
Winnipeg, Manitoba
About Ryan Poworoznik
I stutter. I listen to heavy metal. And I like small dogs. Available for freelance work.
Work History
-
Senior Graphic Designer @ Investors Group
2016 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Red River College
Graphic Design Diploma
2004
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe lightroom
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- graphic design
- typography
Jordan Stephensen
Winnipeg, MB • $60 (USD) per hour
About Jordan Stephensen
Designer | Illustrator
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Bold Commerce
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
University of Manitobe
BFA
2013
Skills
- branding
- iconography
- illustration
- interaction design
- product design
- typography
- ui
- ux
Fateh ZidPro
Winnipeg, MB, CA • $60 (USD) per hour
About Fateh Zid
UX / UI Designer & Art Director
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- animating
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- product design
- uxui design
- visual design
- web design
Ryan BollenbachPro
Winnipeg, MB • $75 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- business strategy
- consulting
- design thinking
- freelance
- graphic design
- seo
- social media marketing
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- ux
- web design